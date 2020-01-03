Hoffer, McDivitt Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference office announced today that Ryan Hoffer of CALIFORNIA was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Month and UTAH’s Luke McDivitt was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Month for December 2019.

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Ryan Hoffer, Jr., California (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Hoffer had a standout performance at the four-day Minnesota Invitational from Dec. 4-7 as he contributed to three event victories for California. The junior swam the nation’s fastest 50-yard freestyle time so far this season (18.98), becoming the only swimmer to break the 19-second mark this year. Hoffer was a part of two relay victories, helping the Golden Bears post times of 1:23.12 in the 200-yard medley relay and 1:16.01 in the 200 free relay, which is also the fastest time in the nation so far this season. Hoffer was also named Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week in February 2018.

ALSO NOMINATED: Brooks Fail, Arizona

MEN’S DIVER OF THE MONTH: Luke McDivitt, Fr., Utah (Lexington, S.C.)

McDivitt was the Utes’ top performer at the Utah Diving Invitational on Dec. 6-7. The freshman finished the competition taking second in the 3-meter springboard (393.20) and third in the 1-meter (310.10) to help the Utes to a combined first-place finish. He was the only competitor to finish in the top-3 of both events.

