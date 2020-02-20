High-Level International Meets For March 2020

Hang onto your swim caps, as the Olympic-qualifying season is fully upon us. March is an especially busy month, with several official Olympic Trials meets taking place around the world, including the Italian Spring Championships.

As a reminder, here is the link to our post detailing the known specific Trials meets at this point for the biggest medal-contending nations:

Complete List of Olympic Trial Meets per Nation

However, many countries’ 2020 Olympic Games selection policies simply provide a qualifying window during which swimmers need to notch the federation-dictated times. As such, we’ll be seeing some fast swimming throughout the coming months, which means every meet has the potential to produce some big performances.

Take a look at the high-level international meets on the calendar for March 2020

03/04 – 03/07 Pro Swim Series (Des Moines, Iowa, USA)

03/05 – 03/08 Grand Prix Slovakia

03/06 – 03/07 Baltic States Swimming Championships

03/06 – 03/08 Swedish Grand Prix

03/07 – 03/08 Antwerp Diamond Race

03/07 – 03/08 Memorijal Ante Lambasa Mad Wave Challenge (SRB)

03/07 – 03/08 National Championships Teams (CRO)

03/10 – 03/13 Ukraine Open National Swimming Championships (OLY Trials)

03/11 – 03/15 Turkish Turkcell LCM National Team Selection Meet (OLY Trials)

03/13 – 03/15 Serbian Open

03/14 – 03/15 Edinburgh International Swim meet

03/14 – 03/15 XIV Trofeu Club Natacio Sabadell (ESP)

03/14 – 03/15 5th Slovenian Grand Prix

03/14 – 03/15 International Sindelfingen Swimming Championships (GER)

03/14 – 03/15 Essener Swim and Fun Days (GER)

03/14 – 03/15 Swim Jamaica Spring Meet

03/14 – 03/15 Grand Prix Warszawa (POL)

03/14 – 03/15 HiPoint Meeting (SUI)

03/14 – 03/15 Meeting Lemanique (SUI)

03/17 – 03/21 Italian National Spring Championships (OLY Trials)

03/19 – 03/21 Lithuanian Championships (OLY Trials)

03/20 – 03/22 Meeting International FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Marseille

03/20 – 03/22 Grand Prix de la Ville de Seraing (BEL)

03/24 – 03/28 Hungarian National Championships (OLY Trials)

03/25 – 03/29 Campeonato Sudamericano de Natacio (ARG)

03/25 – 03/26 Helsinki Swim Meet

03/26 – 03/29 Romanian International Swimming Championships

03/26 – 03/31 French Juniors Open Championships

03/27 – 03/29 Grand Prix Ostrava (CZE)

03/28 – 04/01 Danish Open

03/28 – 03/30 Bergen Swim Festival (NOR)

03/28 – 03/29 Grand Prix Ostrowiec (POL)

03/30 – 04/05 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials

03/31 – 04/04 New Zealand Open Championships (OLY Trials)

03/31 – 04/03 Kazakhstan Open Swimming Championships