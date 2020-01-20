High-Level International Meets For February 2020

The 2020 Olympic Games are on the horizon, which means swimmers around the world are taking to competitive waters to get as much racing in as possible before their nations’ Trials meets.

Below is the link to our post detailing the known specific Trials meets at this point:

Complete List of Olympic Trial Meets per Nation

However, many nations’ 2020 Olympic Games selection policies simply provide a qualifying window during which swimmers need to notch the federation-dictated times. As such, we’ll be seeing some fast swimming throughout the coming months, which means every meet has the potential to produce some big performances.

Take a look at the high-level international meets on the calendar for the second month of 2020 and let me know in the comments of any I may have missed.

01/31 – 02/02 South Africa Grand Prix #2, Cape Town (RSA)

01/31 – 02/02 Karl Dalhouse Memorial Invitational (JAM)

02/01 – 02/02 Meeting Internacional da Povoa de Varzim (POR)

02/07 – 02/09 Kirara Cup (JPN)

02/07 – 02/09 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat, Nice (FRA)

02/07 – 02/09 Olympiaqualifikationswettkampf Magdeburg (GER)

02/08 Midmar Mile (RSA)

02/08 – 02/09 HPS Grand Prix Victoria (CRO)

02/08 – 02/09 Meeting Internacional de Lisboa (POR)

02/13 – 02/15 Hamilton Middle East Open & Junoir Championships (QAT)

02/14 – 02/16 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships (GBR)

02/14 – 02/16 Victoria Open (AUS)

02/14 – 02/16 Konami Open (JPN)

02/14 – 02/16 Singapore Swim Series 2 (SGP)

02/14 – 02/16 Open FFBN Swimming Championships (BEL)

02/14 – 02/16 Greek Winter Open Swimming Championships (GRE)

02/15 – 02/16 Dubocica Cup (SRB)

02/15 – 02/16 Madwave Challenge (EST)

02/20 – 02/23 McCullagh International (IRL)

02/21 – 02/23 Open Natacao da Madeira (POR)

02/21 – 02/23 South Africa Grand Prix #3, Durban (RSA)

02/21 – 02/23 UANA Swimming Cup (PER)

02/21 – 02/23 Flemish Championships (BEL)

02/21 – 02/22 Lithuanian Winter Championships (LTU)

02/22 South Australia Division 1, Meet 3 (AUS)

02/28 – 03/01 Open Absoluto Invierno Comunidad de Madrid (ESP)

02/28 – 03/01 96th Latvian Open Swimming Championships (LAT)

02/28 – 03/01 Berlin Swim Open (GER)

02/28 – 02/29 10th Citta di Milano Trophy (ITA)