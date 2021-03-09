Head Coach Matt Leach on Meaning Behind Washington State’s First Pac-12 Champ

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Washington State head coach Matt Leach, who coached one of his athletes to a Pac-12 championship title, the first in WSU history. Leach takes us through the race as well as the season for the Cougars, detailing the ups and downs they’ve faced throughout this season. Leach, who was the head coach at Indiana State before relocating to WSU, also dives into what it takes to build up a collegiate women’s program.

