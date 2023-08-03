Harvard Women Welcome Two International Recruits For Fall 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Blythe Wieclawek of Ontario, Canada and Kristin Helga Hakoardottir of Kópavogur, Iceland have announced their commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers at Harvard beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

Wieclawek swims for the Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club out of Orillia, Ontario (Canada) and Ontario Swim Academy. This past spring, she swam at 2023 Canadian Trials. There she was highlighted by a third place finish in the 100 fly (1:01.81) and fifth place finishes in the 100 (1:04.14) and 200 (2:19.93) backstrokes.

Outside of the pool, Wieclawek served as the Sustainable Orillia Youth Council President from 2021-23 and was the City of Orillia Youth Representative for its Climate Change Action Plan in 2022. She also was awarded academic honor roll from 2019-23.

Wieclawek’s best LCM times (with SCY conversions are)

100 fly: 1:01.29 (53.95)

50 free: 26.82 (23.44)

100 free: 58.86 (51.58)

Based on her best converted times, Wieclawek would have made an impact at the conference level for the team already. her best converted 100 fly would have made the ‘A’ final and her best 50 free would have made the ‘C’ final.

Kristin Helga Hakoardottir swims for Sundfelag Hafnarfjardar. This past spring, she competed at the Icelandic Championships. There she was second in both the 50 and 100 LCM freestyles, swimming personal best times in both.

Outside of the pool, she received the University of Iceland’s Educational Award and Reykjavik University’s Science Award. Her older sister, Hildur Þóra Hákonardóttir is on Harvard’s women’s soccer team and is entering her junior year.

Hakoardottir’s best LCM times (with SCY conversions) are:

50 free: 26.53 (23.18)

100 free: 57.93 (50.74)

Based on her converted times, Hakoardottir would have made the ‘B’ final of the 50 free and the ‘C’ final of the 100 free a the Ivy League Championships this past season.

The Harvard women finished second at the 2023 Ivy League Championships, about 225 points behind Princeton. The team held a solid lead on second though as Yale was 95 points behind Harvard for third place.

Wieclawek and Hakoardottir join the class of 2027 that also includes Alexandra Bastone, Stephanie Iannaccone, Christina Shi, Piper Wood Prince, and Isabella Alas.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.