Harry Homans Goes 1:44 in 200 Fly, 1:46 in 200 IM as USC Beats Utah in Men’s Dual Meet

USC vs UTAH (MEN’S DUAL MEET)

Friday, February 10, 2023

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

USC – 161 Utah – 139

USC hosted Utah for a men’s Pac-12 dual meet on Friday, emerging victorious in a 161-139 decision. The Trojans also were hosting UCLA for a women’s dual meet at the same time. You can find a recap of that meet here.

Though USC won the meet, Utah swept the relays, which is a good look for the Utes as the Pac-12 Championships approach. In the 200 medley relay, Andrei Ungur (21.64), Jaek Horner (23.48), Marko Kovacic (21.19), and Finn O’Haimhirgin (19.22) combined for a 1:25.53.

Ungur would go on to win the 100 back in 45.65, touching just off his season best of 45.27. His 45.27 from the Big Al Invite ranks Ungur in a tie for seventh in the NCAA this season. It’s also worth noting that of the five swimmers who are ranked ahead of Ungur in the 100 back this season, four are in the Pac-12.

Ungur also won the 100 fly in 47.19, marking a new season best. He also provided a speedy 42.78 split on the 400 free relay. Utah’s JP Hynes (44.78), O’Haimhirgin (42.60), Ungur (42.78), and Horner (43.50) teamed up for a 2:53.66, beating USC handily.

Horner won the 100 breast, swimming a 53.02 to touch out USC’s Chris O’Grady (53.17). USC’s Ben Dillard won the 200 breast in 1:55.67, out-touching O’Grady (1:55.75).

Harry Homans was a key contributor for the Trojans, picking up two individual wins. Homans first won the 200 fly in 1:44.47, catching and passing Utah’s Marko Kovacic on the back half of the race. Kovacic took second with a 1:44.95. Homans then won the 200 IM in 1:46.67, getting out to a huge early lead with a 49.69 on the first 100.

Artem Selin was another USC double event winner. Selin swept the sprint free events, clocking a 19.76 in the 50 free. He then went on to take the 100 free in 43.89, touching out teammate Max Saunders (43.96). Selin got out to the early lead, splitting 20.59 on the first 50, and managed to hold off Saunders on the back half.

For his part, Saunders had won the 200 free earlier in the meet, posting a 1:36.82.

Utah swept the distance free events on the day. In the 1000 free, Brandon Miller swam a 9:11.35 to win, holding the lead from the around the 250 mark. Teammate Dylan Becker was close behind, taking second in 9:13.50. Then, Evan VanBrocklin won the 500 free in 4:27.70.

USC’s Makrygiannis Evangelos won the 200 back in 1:43.50. That time comes in just off his season best of 1:43.39.