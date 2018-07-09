Happy But Never Satisfied: Balancing Academics and Athletics (Video)

Dan Creighton, a senior from Geneva, Ill., was the Boston College team captain for the 2017-18 season. He ranks as the program’s third fastest all-time performer in the 100 (49.72) and 200 yard backstroke (1:48.80), and owns the eighth fastest swim in the 200 yard butterfly (1:52.70).

Dan is a Boston College presidential scholar, a four-time recipient of the athletic director’s award for academic achievement, an ACC postgraduate scholarship recipient, and a two-time Boston College scholar-athlete of the year.

The Weaver-James-Corrigan and Jim and Pat Thacker postgraduate scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree following completion of their undergraduate requirements. Each recipient will receive $5,000 toward his or her graduate education. Those honored have performed with distinction in both the classroom and their respective sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community.

