Hannah Dettmann Makes Verbal Commitment to San José State for 2021-22

Hannah Dettmann, a senior at Stillwater Area High School in Stillwater, Minnesota, has announced her intention to swim at San José State University beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at San Jose State University!! I wouldn’t have gotten this chance if it weren’t for my amazing family, friends and coaches and I am beyond grateful to American College Connection for helping me along the way!! Let go Spartans💙💛 #spartanup”

Dettmann swims fly and IM for her high school. She also was a member of the synchronized swimming team that finished 2nd at the state meet her freshman year. Also that year, she came in 4th in the 200 IM and placed 7th in the 100 fly at the MSHSL 4AA Sectional Championships. In October, the senior was runner-up in both those events at the 2020 MSHSL 4AA Sectionals. She picked up a personal best time in the 100 fly and was just a few tenths off in the IM. Dettmann does her club swimming with Saint Croix Swim Club. At the beginning of the year, she improved her lifetime bests in the 50/100/500/1000/1650 free, 50/100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 100/200/400 IM. She finaled in both the 200 IM (18th) and 400 IM (20th) at the Minnesota LSC Senior Short Course State Championships in March.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:33.17

200 IM – 2:11.02

200 fly – 2:14.47

100 fly – 1:00.64

200 back – 2:13.01

Dettmann will join the Spartans with fellow class of 2025 verbal commits Ela Freiman and Ellie Shorten. San José State competes in the Mountain West Conference. The women finished 9th of ten teams at the 2020 conference meet. It took 2:05.01/4:32.04 to score in the IM events and 56.52/2:06.78 to get a second swim in the butterfly.

