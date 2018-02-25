Gunnar Bentz Swims NCAA “A” Cut in 200 Fly at Bulldog Last Chance

2018 BULLDOG LAST CHANCE MEET

February 24th-25th, 2018

Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia

25y (SCY) Course

Live results

Georgia senior Gunnar Bentz entered the season as a favorite to win an NCAA title, especially the 400 IM, in March. After breaking his collarbone early in the season, though, he began competition only in the spring semester, and while he swam well at the SEC Championships, it wasn’t quite enough to earn him an NCAA qualification time.

He stamped his invite in stone on Sunday, though, in his only swim of the Bulldog Last Chance Meet, when he swam a 1:40.97 in a 200 fly time trial. That improved a 1:42.51 that he swam in a February dual meet against Emory (and a 1:43.07 at SECs). The 1:42.51 was in a ‘bubble’ position for an invite with the Pac-12 men’s championship yet to come next weekend, but his new time is an Automatic Qualifying Time, guaranteeing his opportunity to swim the 200 IM individually, as well as the 200 and 400 IM where he also has “B” cuts (the 100 fly would be an option too, though an unlikely one). He now ranks 8th nationally in the 200 fly.

He was one of a number of Bulldogs trying to cement their qualification on Sunday. Powell Brooks swam a :14.2.87 in the 200 fly, which leaves him in a precarious 30th place nationally in the event, which is unlikely to earn an NCAA invite. He opted to scratch the final rather than shoot for a drop (he would’ve needed to take off around 4-tenths to really feel comfortable heading into next weekend).

Freshman Greg Reed is in slightly better position: he knocked 2 seconds from his season best in the 1650 free to finish in 14:54.20. That time would’ve been under the invite line by two-and-a-half seconds last season, but this year it’s right on the edge. There are 4 swimmers from the Pac-12 with season-bests between 14:55 and 15:00, and if more than 2 of those swimmers jump Reed, he’ll probably be out, with around 29 men usually invited per event.

One swimmer who left no doubt for the Bulldogs on Sunday is sophomore Walker Higgins. He swam a 4:14.69 in the 500 free, which jumps him into 13th in the latest rankings and that will assuredly be enough to earn an NCAA invite. His teammates Kevin Litherland (4:16.14 – 27th) and Tal Davis (4:16.71) are probably out. Litherland’s 27th would be in if the season ended right now, but with 5 Pac-12 swimmers already having regular season times between 4:16.2 and 4:16.8, his time and ranking will have a target.

Youssef Said is another swimmer teetering. His 46.13 in the 100 back final on Sunday improved his season-best from 46.80 and ranks him 28th in the country. While his time is .15 inside of what it took to get invited last year, this season it could take a 46.0 to earn a spot in Minneapolis.

Other Significant Swims: