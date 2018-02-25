OSSC’s Tyler Endecott Commits to Findlay for 2018-19

Tyler Endecott, a senior at Hilliard Davidson High School in Hilliard, Ohio, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Findlay for 2018-19. Endecott currently swims year-round with the Ohio State Swim Club after having swum for the Hilliard YMCA for two years.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Findlay swim and Dive class of 2022! I chose Findlay because I believe that it will be the best place for me to excel in and out of the pool and will give me great opportunities after college. Go Oilers!”

Endecott is a well-rounded swimmer who has made great strides in a number of events over the last year. In the fall of his senior year he notched PBs in the 100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. In particular, he went 1:55.96 in the 200 IM, down from a prior PB of 1:58.30 from March 2017. Similarly, he went 59.54 in the 100 breast, dropping from a previous PB of 1:02.23 from March 2017.

The Oilers are coming off their first-ever G-MAC/MEC Championships, where both the men’s team and the women’s team won their respective conference titles by large margins. Endecott would have been an A finalist in the 200/400 IM, 200 back, and 100 breast, and a B finalist in the 200 free.

Top SCY times:

200 IM: 1:55.96

100 breast: 59.54

400 IM: 4:11.74

200 back: 1:56.97

200 free: 1:46.59

