Grevers, Gangloff Promoted To Associate Head Coaches At Mizzou

Mizzou head swimming & diving coach Greg Rhodenbaugh announced Thursday the promotions of Andrew Grevers and Mark Gangloff to associate head coaches.

Grevers has served on the Mizzou staff for seven seasons, serving as the lead sprint coach. He has helped the Mizzou women to five top-15 NCAA finishes and the men to six finishes in the top-20 during his time in Colombia. He has served as a coach at international events such as the 2015 LC World Championships and 2016 SC World Championships, and also earned Mizzou Coach of the Year honors at the 2015 ROARS, an annual student-athlete awards show.

During Grevers time with Missouri, Michael Chadwick has emerged as one of the best sprinters in the country, and finished his college career as the most decorated swimmer in program history. He competed in his last collegiate meet in March at the NCAA Championships, placing 2nd in the 100 free and 4th in the 50 free. In the 100, he joined an elusive club of swimmers under the 41-second barrier, as he clocked 40.95. He joined the likes of Caeleb Dressel, Vladimir Morozov and Cesar Cielo.

Gangloff, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 400 medley relay in Athens and Beijing, prior served as an assistant coach with Mizzou for five seasons. In Gangloff’s time with the team the Mizzou men have not finished outside the top-16 at NCAAs, including two top-10 finishes. The Tiger women have four top-14 finishes including a program best 11th in 2016.

Along with his international experience as a swimmer, including 19 medals spanning across Olympics, World Championships, Pan Pacs and Pan Ams, Gangloff also served as an assistant coach at the 2016 SC World Championships.

Gangloff has also played a major role in the rise of female backstroker Hannah Stevens, who heads into her senior year just off a 3rd place finish at the NCAA Championships in the 100 backstroke. A two-time member of the U.S. National Team, Stevens has a great shot at making the World Championship team this summer after clocking a time of 59.40 in the 100 back last month at the UMiz Invite. That time ranks her 5th in the world and 1st among Americans.