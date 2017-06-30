Grevers: “Felt great to touch the wall and see a 1 by my name” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

Matt Grevers: “It felt great to touch the wall and see a No. 1 next to my name again – it doesn’t happen very often swimming next to Ryan Murphy. It was a lot of prayers answered for me. Once your ego takes a hit like it did at [Olympic] Trials, it’s hard to believe in yourself undoubtedly again. It’s hard to be unshakably confident, but I think I was confident in the training I’ve done. With the race today, I thought there was a very good chance of being one or two, and it was good to be a one.”

MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

American Record: Ryan Murphy , 51.85, 2016

, 51.85, 2016 U.S. Open Record: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009

LC National Meet Record: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 54.06

With the pressure on, Matt Grevers delivered in the men’s 100 back final. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist came through with the win in a time of 52.71, out-splitting everyone on both the first and second 50. This was a big redemption swim for the veteran, as he missed the 2016 Olympic team in this event last year with a 3rd place finish in Omaha. He moves into #2 in the world for the year.

2016 Olympic champion Ryan Murphy took 2nd in 53.02, and though he’s probably not thrilled with the time, adds a second event to his World Championship schedule. He’s now 3rd in the world.

50 back winner Justin Ress took 3rd in 53.38, just off his PB from the morning, and Murphy’s Cal teammate Jacob Pebley was 4th in 53.81.

Robert Owen (55.15) and Bryce Mefford (55.41) won the B and C-finals respectively.