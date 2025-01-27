Gretchen Walsh on Eddie Reese Showdown: “It reminded me what all that hard work is for”

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Once again, we saw Gretchen Walsh make history at an in-season meet, albeit one that made its own history. At the Eddie Reese Texas Showdown, the fastest in-season meet of all time, Walsh won the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free, swimming Top-10 All-Time swims in all three. Walsh also helped set an American record with the Virginia women in the 400 medley relay.

After the meet, The NCAA Champion admitted that her motivation in practice as of late had been lacking, and racing in such a fun environment helped remind her what all the hard work in December and January was for.