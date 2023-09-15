Green Mountain Aquatics Without a Pool Due to Financial Mismanagement by Longtime Coach

The Vermont-based Green Mountain Aquatics (GMA) club is on the brink of collapse due to financial mismanagement by longtime head coach Laura Matuszak.

Matuszak resigned Aug. 30 after Saint Michael’s College terminated GMA’s contract for failure to pay pool rental fees. The former American Swim Coaches Association (ASCA) New England age group coach of the year (2006) apologized to the community, claiming “it was not clear to me that these payment delays would result in a termination of our team contract.”

Matuszak also worked as an assistant coach for Division II Saint Michael’s, where she was expected to return for her 24th season before her bio was recently removed from the team website this fall. Saint Michael’s head coach Eileen Hall declined to say exactly when or why Matuszak left her post. According to Matuszak’s bio, she founded Green Mountain Sports Performance, LLC, which runs the GMA swim team, swim school, and sports psychology consulting.

A GoFundMe was created by GMA parents last week in an attempt to rebuild a new swim team for kids in Northern and Central Vermont. The fundraiser reached its goal of $8,500 to cover unpaid pool rental fees from last season, but it said that Saint Michael’s “is now backpedaling and wants to ‘hit the pause button’ on a new contract as they feel this experience has been disruptive to the start of their school year. They aren’t sure when they will authorize a new contract and are not making promises. Their administrator indicated that it might not be until May of 2024.”

“It was devastating and shocking for the athletes and their families,” reads the GoFundMe description. “High school students were working hard to use swimming as a way to get into college. Older competitors were gearing up to be captains. And dozens of kids—through no fault of their own—were all of sudden told that they no longer had a team, or a pool, to call home.

“This swim team means so much more than just the competitions,” the parent-led fundraiser added. “Swimmers perform community service; they offer swim lessons to young kids; staff pools and beaches around our area as lifeguards, and develop teamwork and leadership skills. There isn’t any other option for children in Northern and Central Vermont that can’t afford to travel for competition; our swimmers need a club at Saint Mike’s!”

GMA has produced Division I talents over the past several years including Galen Broido, Jake McIntyre, and Miles Cochrane.

Matuszak’s resignation letter is available in full below: