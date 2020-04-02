Greece Added To List Of Countries Prohibiting Swimming In The Ocean

In addition to public spaces, including pools and gyms, being shut down around the world due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the nation of Greece is taking things one step further.

As of today, April 2nd, authorities in Greece have banned swimming, fishing and water sports in the surrounding ocean, per The Greek Reporter.

‘The Ministry of Shipping and Islands Policy has sent a circular to all port authorities throughout the country informing them about the ban on these activities.’ Along with swimming and fishing from land/underwater fishing, canoeing, kayaking, windsurfing, kite surfing, paddle boarding, and sailing are now prohibited.

At of the time of publishing, Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center lists Greece as having 1514 reported COVID-19 cases, resulting in 53 deaths and 61 recoveries.

The nations of Italy, Spain, and Portugal have also instituted bans on beach activities in an effort to reduce crowds.

France had also blocked access to many beaches. For example, Morbihan, Brittany’s prefectural decree, signed on March 18, reported on the “significant presence of people (walkers, cyclists and sportsmen) on the Morbihan coast (…) which generates a risk of spreading the virus by gathering people, including in small groups.”