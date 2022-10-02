Gold Coast Set To Host 2023 Australian Age & Open Championships

The Gold Coast Aquatic Centre has been revealed as the host of the 2023 Australian Age and Open Championships.

The 14-day Championships are scheduled for April 7th – April 20th, with the nation’s elite set to take on the fully integrated program for multi-class and able-bodied swimmers. More than 5,000 competitors and spectators are expected to descend upon the venue, generating an estimated $5.26 million AUD into the economy.

The Queensland Aquatic Centre played host to the 2018 Commonwealth Games, with the facility having undergone a comprehensive upgrade to prepare for that competition.

Of the announcement, Swimming Australia CEO Eugénie Buckley says, “The Australian Championships are a wonderful celebration of our sport at all levels and it’s fantastic to see it delivered as a fully integrated event once again following the challenges of these past few years,” Buckley said.

“To see our leading Olympic and Paralympic stars alongside that next wave of talent is not only an illustration of the incredible depth in Australian swimming, but also the enduring passion for our sport across the country.”

“We are very fortunate to host an event of this scale at a world leading high-performance hub like the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, which will provide a fitting stage for what will undoubtedly be an outstanding fortnight of performances.”