German SC Wiesbaden set new European Record in 100x25m freestyle relay

Members of the German swim club SC Wiesbaden 1911 e.V. broke the nearly 25-year-old European 100 x 25 m freestyle relay record of the Swedish swim club Kristianstads SLS on Saturday during the first edition of the “Meeuw Cup”. The SC Wiesbaden 1911 e.V. is the organizer of this new swim competion in Wiesbaden, Germany.

The first edition of the event was well filled with German top swimmers like Marco Koch, Philip Heintz, Sarah Köhler and Jenny Mensing.

100 members of the SC Wiesbden set a new European record in a time of 22:01,35. The old record stood at 30:00,09. The World record in this mass relay is only 40 seconds faster.

Members of the German swim club of all ages took part in the relay. Every swimmer was only allowed to start once. The average time for the 25 m distance was about 13,21 seconds.

Video: You tube, source: Christoph Eichler, published 11-25-2017