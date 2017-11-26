Belmonte’s Coach Fred Vergnoux Staying Put In Spain

We reported last month how famed coach of Olympic gold medalist Mireia Belmonte, Fred Vergnoux, may be heading back to France, but it now appears the Head Coach of the Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) may be staying put in Belmonte’s home country after all.

In October, ‘L’Equipe’ reported that Vergnoux had been offered a job by the French National Sports Institute (INSEP), presented with the opportunity to train a group of swimmers at Font Romeu. The Frenchman currently trains Belmonte and 5 other swimmers at Sant Cugat del Vallés in Spain.

News outlet ‘AS’ now says that Vergnoux will continue his current role through at least the Tokyo Games at which point his RFEN contract will expire. The coach is reportedly in current talks with RFEN President Fernando Carpena regarding plans and overall vision of this Olympic cycle.

Of his French offer, Vergnoux now says,”I was wrong to communicate this situation to people, since on other occasions I have not said anything about proposals I receive.” (AS)