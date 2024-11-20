Georgia to Add Australian Tane Bidois at Mid-season

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tane Bidois from Sydney, Australia, has signed a letter of intent to swim and study at the University of Georgia. He will arrive in Athens in the second half of the 2024-25 season.

“The team is like one big family. It’s definitely a move out of my comfort zone but having never swam in short course yards before, I’m looking forward to going fast and experiencing the NCAA hype.”

Bidois graduated from Knox Grammar School in December 2022. He had previously committed to Arizona for fall 2024 but requested a release from his NLI and will now begin at Georgia in January.

He swims year-round with the club team Knox Pymble Swim Club and specializes mainly in freestyle and backstroke. At the Australian Short Course Championships in September, he placed 6th in the 50 back, 21st in the 50 free, 21st in the 100 free, and 25th in the 100 back and updated his SCM times in the 50 free (22.02), 100 free (49.29), 50 back (24.78), and 100 back (54.04).

In long course, Bidois qualified for Australian Olympic Trials in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back. He finaled in the 50 free (14th) and clocked a PB in the 100 back (56.25), coming in 17th in prelims. At the Australian Open Championships in April, he finaled in the 50 free (13th), 100 free (24th), 50 back (10th), 100 back (11th), and 50 fly (16th). He improved his best times in the 50 free (22.67), 100 free (50.10), 50 back (26.12), 100 back (56.43, which he lowered at Trials), and 50 fly (24.43).

Bidois represented Australia at the 9th World Aquatics Junior Championships in Netanya in September 2023, making the semi-finals in the 50 free and swimming a leg on the 4×100 free relay.

Describing his motivation for his decision, Bidois told SwimSwam, “I think for me my decision was based off the opportunity to swim and study in the one place, being surrounded by a super positive and uplifting culture. I perform well in the pool when I’m surrounded by people/coaches with the same goals and motivation as me so when I visited Georgia last month I felt right at home and knew that this was the right place for me. I like to live by the rule to never have any regrets – you never know until you try, so after visiting I knew it was a no brainer.”

Bidois will join the Bulldogs’ class of 2028 with divers Aiden Sadler and Bo Bridges and swimmers Drew Hitchcock (#5 in the class of 2024), Elliot Woodburn, Kyler Heffner, and Will Gavin.

Best LCM times (converted):

50 free – 22.67 (19.70)

100 free – 50.10 (43.69)

50 back – 26.12 (22.99)

100 back – 56.25 (49.59)

50 fly – 24.43 (21.37)

