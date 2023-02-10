British World Class Program Athlete Elliot Woodburn Commits To Georgia (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

England’s Elliot Woodburn from has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Georgia, beginning in the fall of 2024. Woodburn swims for the Millfield School, which has sent numerous athletes to the United States for collegiate swimming. Other notable Millfield athletes who currently compete in the NCAA include Sophia Wilson at Virginia and Tamryn van Selm, who is a freshman at NC State.

Woodburn was recently named to British Swimming’s World Class Program for 2022-2023. He is a newcomer to the roster this year, and falls under the “Podium Potential” tier of the program.

Woodburn specializes in sprint breaststroke and IM events. He competed at the 2022 European Junior Championships this summer, where he earned his highest finish of 7th in the 50m breaststroke with a final time of 28.05. He also advanced to semi-finals in the 100m breaststroke, placing 9th overall in a time of 1:02.45. His efforts secured him the British Age Group Records for 16 year old boys in the 50 and 100 breast (LCM).

Top LCM Times (converted SCY):

50m breast – 27.94 (24.27)

100m breast – 1:01.98 (54.03)

200m breast – 2:19.88 (2:02.41)

200 IM – 2:09.88 (1:54.12)

Woodburn’s converted times would put him right on the bubble of advancing to finals at SECs in the 100 breaststroke, as it took a 54.58 to make it back at last year’s conference meet. His 200 breast and 200 IM times are currently well off what it took to advance to finals, but he still has time to improve before arriving in Athens.

Last season, Harrison Wayner and Arie Voloschin were the breaststrokers on the medley relays at SECs. Individually, both Wayner and Voloschin competed in the C-final of the 100 breaststroke, with Wayner earning 21st (53.46) and Voloschin placing 18th (52.86). The 100 breaststroke was Georgia’s weakest swimming event at SECs, as they only scored 11 points total between Wayner and Voloschin.

Freshman Kristian Pitshugin owns the fastest time for the Bulldogs this year, having swum a 52.91 at the Georgia Fall Invitational. Voloschin follows at 53.43, with junior Connor Haigh just behind at 54.38. Woodburn will overlap for at least a year with Pitshugin and Voloschin, meaning Georgia’s sprint breaststroke group is in good shape to rebuild.

Woodburn joins Drew Hitchcock in Georgia’s class of 2028. Hitchcock was featured as the #4-ranked recruit in SwimSwam’s 2024 recruit rankings. He swims very different events from Woodburn, with emphasis on IM and butterfly events.

