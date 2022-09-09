Georgia Tech’s 2022-23 Schedule Includes Clash With Bulldogs In October

Courtesy: Georgia Tech Athletics
THE FLATS – The 2022-2023 Swim and Dive Meet schedule was announced Wednesday. The season starts with the Intrasquad Scrimmage on Sept. 16-17. The McAuley Aquatic Center will host eight other home meets this season, including Georgia on Oct. 12 and an ACC matchup with Pitt and Boston College on Nov. 5.
2022-23 Highlights:
- Tech starts its seasons with the Intrasquad Meet;
- The first home meet is on Oct. 1 versus Emory;
- The Jackets then host Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Oct. 12 when they battle Georgia;
- Tech will travel to Florida State on Oct. 28 for its first ACC matchup of the season;
- The Yellow Jackets will host an ACC meet versus Pitt and Boston College on Nov. 5;
- Tech then hosts five-straight home meets to open 2023, including SEC foe Auburn on Jan. 7;
- The ACC Championships will take place in Greensboro, N.C. from Feb 14-18;
- The NCAA Zone Diving meet is from March 6-9;
- The NCAA Championships will take from March 15-18 for the women and March 22-25 for the men.
Jackets’ Success in 2021-22:
- The men’s team earned five All-American honors and set five new program records at the NCAA Championships.
- Three, one swimmer and two divers, members of the women’s team qualified for the NCAA Championships. McKenzie Campbell competed in three different events – the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly. Camryn Hidalgo competed in three diving events and Anna Bradescu competed on the platform.
- The men’s team achieved their best finish at the ACC Championships since 2016, finishing fifth with one silver medal and two bronze medals. The three medalists, Ruben Lechuga, Mert Kilavuz and Caio Pumputis, were named to the All-ACC team.
- During the finals at the ACC Championships, McKenzie Campbell broke her own program record in the 400 IM by 0.79 seconds.
- Eight athletes were named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America team, marking the program’s 11th-straight year of having eight or more recognitions. The program was also selected by the CSCAA as a Scholar All-American Team.