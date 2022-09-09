Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Arthur Albiero has Evolved Over the Last 27 Years of College Coaching

by Garrett McCaffrey 0

September 09th, 2022 ACC, College, News, Podcasts, Video

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Arthur Albiero is entering his 20th season at the University of Louisville. When he took over in 2003, the pool was tiny, so were the scholarships, and the program hadn’t achieved much. A lot has changed in two decades.

In this episode of the SwimSwam podcast, we get into how athletes have changed. How recruiting has changed. How the Louisville program has changed. And how Arthur himself has evolved over the last 27 years of college coaching. A lot of insight here from one of the best coaches in world.

