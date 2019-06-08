Georgia Southern Adds Canaan Campbell, Taylor McMinn to Coaching Staff

Georgia Southern has announced the addition of two coaches to the Swimming & Diving staff for the 2019-2020 season. Head coach Amanda Caldwell has announced Canaan Campbell as a graduate assistant coach, and Taylor McMinn as a volunteer assistant coach. The move helps to replace Kristin Walker, who spent the past 3 seasons at Georgia Southern, before she joined the University of Wyoming coaching staff earlier this month. Collin Vest serves as the hed diving coach for Georgia Southern, and will be entering his 2nd season with the Eagles.

Campbell swam for Missouri State’s men’s team from 2014-2018, earning the Missouri State Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors in 2018. He also served as an assistant coach at Missouri State Aquatics during his time in Springfield. McMinn swam collegiately for Campbell University, where she is currently the school record holder in the 50 breast, 100 breast, 2o0 breast, 200 medley relay, and 400 medley relay.

So very humbled and excited for this opportunity to join the staff at Georgia Southern! I can’t wait to get down to Statesboro to meet the team and get to work! https://t.co/zwute9q1AE — Canaan Campbell (@canaancampbell) June 7, 2019

The Eagles took 4th out of 9 teams in the CCSA conference, breaking two school records as well.