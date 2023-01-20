Georgia Closes SEC Dual Season At Tennessee

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia swimming and diving teams conclude their Southeastern Conference dual seasons this Saturday with a road meet at rival Tennessee.

The meet begins at 11 a.m. at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, the site of this year’s NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships. Live coverage will be available on SEC Network+, with swimming results available to paid subscribers on the MeetMobile app and diving results available on DiveMeets.com.

For the Bulldogs and Volunteers, this is the 41st all-time meeting between the men’s programs with Tennessee holding a 23-16-1 lead. On the women’s side, this is the 43rd matchup, with Georgia leading, 33-8-1. Last season, Georgia split with Tennessee on Jan. 22 in Athens as the Bulldog men prevailed, 169.5-129.5. The Georgia women are looking to break a four-meet losing streak to the Lady Vols, with their last victory in the series coming in 2018.

The ninth-ranked Georgia women (6-2, 2-2 SEC) returned to the win column with a 181-119 victory last Saturday at No. 24 South Carolina. Senior Zoie Hartman highlighted the day with four wins, sweeping the breaststroke events and winning the 200 IM on her way to earning SEC Swimmer of the Week honors for the sixth time in her career. Graduate Marie Schobel and sophomores Duné Coetzee and Eboni McCarty each won two events, while fellow sophomore Abby McCulloh earned her fourth 1,000 freestyle win of the season. In diving, junior Meghan Wenzel set a new collegiate personal best on 3-meter with a score of 318.90.

The No. 10 Georgia men (7-1, 4-0 SEC) bested South Carolina, 189.5-109.5, for their sixth-consecutive dual meet victory. After posting three wins against Kentucky, senior Zach Hils again notched a trio of victories in Saturday’s meet. Hils finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:38.36, followed by wins in the 100 freestyle (44.48) and 200 IM (1:48.53). Fellow seniors Dillon Downing (50 freestyle) and Ian Grum (200 backstroke) also earned wins, with Downing contributing to victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Juniors Tommy-Lee Camblong, Jake Magahey, Wesley Ng, and Connor Haigh each earned wins as well.

With a dual win on Saturday, the Bulldog men would clinch their second unbeaten SEC dual season in three seasons and third in program history.

Georgia returns next weekend for its final dual meet of the season against Emory on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at Gabrielsen Natatorium. Prior to the meet, the Bulldogs will recognize 16 student-athletes in the annual Senior Day ceremony.

For all news and updates about Georgia swimming and diving, follow the Bulldogs on Twitter (@UGASwimDive), Instagram (@ugaswimdive), and Facebook (UGA Swimming and Diving).