Georgetown Secures Commitments From Erica Hjelle, Ali Robertson

Erica Hjelle of Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club and Ali Robertson of Crimson Aquatics have both committed to swim for Georgetown University as part of the class of 2023.

Hjelle, a breaststroke specialist, was selected to swim for the US team at the 2017 Maccabiah Games. Representing Sherwood High School, Hjelle notched a second place finish in the 100 breast at last year’s MPSSAA 4A/3A State Championships, as well as a third place finish in the 200 IM. Additionally, she was a part of Sherwood’s 200 medley relay – on which she swam the butterfly leg – and 200 freestyle relay, both of which finished second in the state.

Her best times include:

100 Breast – 1:04.41

200 Breast – 2:19.68

200 IM – 2:04.76

400 IM – 4:28.34

200 Fly – 2:06.81

Newton, Massachusetts native Ali Robertson is a breaststroke-dominant IMer. She was the state champion in the 200 IM at the 2018 New England Age Group State Championships. Last summer, she finaled in the 200/400 IM and the 200 breast at the Mesa stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series, recording a lifetime best in the latter.

Her best times include:

200 IM – 2:04.42

400 IM – 4:21.84

200 Breast – 2:21.41

200 Free – 1:52.13

Both Hjelle and Robertson should have an immediate impact on the Hoyas’ roster when they get to campus. Robertson would have been the fastest 400 IMer; Hjelle would have been the second fastest 200 breaststroker, with Robertson’s time being the third fastest. Both ladies would have made the A-final at the 2018 Big East Championship in the 200 breast and 200 IM. Robertson’s 400 IM time would have placed her fourth.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].