Gators Set To Host Nova Southeastern In Final Tune-Up Prior To SECs

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators women’s and men’s swimming and diving team are back in the pool this Thursday, Feb. 1, taking on NOVA Southeastern in the Florida Invitational. The invite runs through Saturday, Feb. 3, with prelims are set to start each day at 9:30 a.m. with finals taking place at 4:00 p.m. inside the O’Connell Center Natatorium.

All individual events will be swum as prelims & finals with the exception of the 1650. All finals will consist of 2 heats of 8 swimmers. Relays will be swum during finals with a prelim swim optional.

The Florida Invite will be the final prep before the Gators head to Auburn, Alabama for SEC Championships from Feb. 20-24. The men’s team is looking for its 12th-straight SEC title, while the women go for back-to-back SEC Champions.

LAST TIME OUT

Florida is coming off a sweep over Florida State on January 26. The women earned their seventh win of the season after a 182-119 win, while the men posted their fourth conference win of the season with a 181-118 victory. The Gators claimed a combined 22 first place finishes in 32 events – women finished with 12, followed by 10 on the men side and recorded 12 b-cut times, with the women recording eight and the men posting four.

HISTORY

This will be the third meeting between the men’s programs and the second between the women. Florida owns a 2-0 in the men’s series and the women hold a 1-0 advantage The Gators swept NOVA back in September of 2022, as the men won 252-42 and the women secured their first series win against the Sharks, 244-44.

ON NOVA SOUTHEASTERN

The Sharks are coming off a senior-meet sweep against Rollins on Jan. 27. The women’s team was victorious with a 196-66 win to improve to a 7-2 record, while the NSU men’s team won 161-100 to move 6-2 on the season.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Thursday, February 1, 2024

PRELIMS: Warm-Up: 7:00 am – 9:20 am Start: 9:30 am

FINALS: Warm-Up: 2:30 pm – 3:50 pm Start: 4:00 pm

200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

500 YARD FREESTYLE

200 YARD IM

50 YARD FREE

400 YARD MEDLEY RELAY

Friday, February 2, 2024

PRELIMS: Warm-Up: 7:00 am – 9:20 am Start: 9:30 am

FINALS: Warm-Up: 2:30 pm – 3:50 pm Start: 4:00 pm

200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY

400 YARD IM

100 YARD BUTTERFLY

200 YARD FREE

100 YARD BREAST

100 YARD BACK

800 YARD FREE RELAY

Saturday, February 3, 2024

PRELIMS: Warm-Up: 7:00 am – 9:20 am Start: 9:30 am

FINALS: Warm-Up: 2:30 pm – 3:50 pm Start: 4:00 pm

1650 FREE (Swum immediately after prelims)

200 YARD BACK

100 YARD FREE

200 YARD BREAST

200 YARD BUTTERFLY

400 YARD FREE RELAY