Gators Set To Host Nova Southeastern In Final Tune-Up Prior To SECs

Courtesy: Florida Athletics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators women’s and men’s swimming and diving team are back in the pool this Thursday, Feb. 1, taking on NOVA Southeastern in the Florida Invitational. The invite runs through Saturday, Feb. 3, with prelims are set to start each day at 9:30 a.m. with finals taking place at 4:00 p.m. inside the O’Connell Center Natatorium.
All individual events will be swum as prelims & finals with the exception of the 1650. All finals will consist of 2 heats of 8 swimmers. Relays will be swum during finals with a prelim swim optional.
The Florida Invite will be the final prep before the Gators head to Auburn, Alabama for SEC Championships from Feb. 20-24. The men’s team is looking for its 12th-straight SEC title, while the women go for back-to-back SEC Champions.
LAST TIME OUT
Florida is coming off a sweep over Florida State on January 26. The women earned their seventh win of the season after a 182-119 win, while the men posted their fourth conference win of the season with a 181-118 victory. The Gators claimed a combined 22 first place finishes in 32 events – women finished with 12, followed by 10 on the men side and recorded 12 b-cut times, with the women recording eight and the men posting four.
HISTORY
This will be the third meeting between the men’s programs and the second between the women. Florida owns a 2-0 in the men’s series and the women hold a 1-0 advantage The Gators swept NOVA back in September of 2022, as the men won 252-42 and the women secured their first series win against the Sharks, 244-44.
ON NOVA SOUTHEASTERN
The Sharks are coming off a senior-meet sweep against Rollins on Jan. 27. The women’s team was victorious with a 196-66 win to improve to a 7-2 record, while the NSU men’s team won 161-100 to move 6-2 on the season.
ORDER OF EVENTS
Thursday, February 1, 2024
PRELIMS: Warm-Up: 7:00 am – 9:20 am Start: 9:30 am
FINALS: Warm-Up: 2:30 pm – 3:50 pm Start: 4:00 pm
200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY
500 YARD FREESTYLE
200 YARD IM
50 YARD FREE
400 YARD MEDLEY RELAY
Friday, February 2, 2024
PRELIMS: Warm-Up: 7:00 am – 9:20 am Start: 9:30 am
FINALS: Warm-Up: 2:30 pm – 3:50 pm Start: 4:00 pm
200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY
400 YARD IM
100 YARD BUTTERFLY
200 YARD FREE
100 YARD BREAST
100 YARD BACK
800 YARD FREE RELAY
Saturday, February 3, 2024
PRELIMS: Warm-Up: 7:00 am – 9:20 am Start: 9:30 am
FINALS: Warm-Up: 2:30 pm – 3:50 pm Start: 4:00 pm
1650 FREE (Swum immediately after prelims)
200 YARD BACK
100 YARD FREE
200 YARD BREAST
200 YARD BUTTERFLY
400 YARD FREE RELAY