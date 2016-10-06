Gary Kostbade Makes Verbal Commitment to Indiana Hoosiers

Chesterton, Indiana’s Gary Kostbade has elected to remain in state with his verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2017-18. Kostbade attends Chesterton High School, and was the eighth-place finisher in the 100 fly (50.11) and third-place finisher in the 100 breast (55.42) at the 2016 IHSAA Boys Swimming/Diving Championship. He also anchored both Chesterton’s free relays (20.43 and 45.93 for the 4×50 and 4×100, respectively).

Chesterton swims year-round with Duneland Swim Club. At Speedo Summer Junior Nationals this past summer he placed 15th in the 100m breast, 20th in the 200m breast, and was first alternate in the 100m fly. His top times are:

SCY LCM 100 breast 55.42 1:04.30 200 breast 2:02.66 2:21.98 100 fly 49.78 56.56 100 free 46.98 54.13 200 free 1:42.80 1:59.07

Kostbade adds his name to the list of verbal commits for the Indiana University class of 2021 that also includes:

I'm proud to announce my verbal commitment to Indiana University to continue my swimming and academic career! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches in making this decision! #gohoosiers A photo posted by Gary Kostbade (@garykostbade) on Oct 4, 2016 at 5:08pm PDT

