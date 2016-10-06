Chesterton, Indiana’s Gary Kostbade has elected to remain in state with his verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2017-18. Kostbade attends Chesterton High School, and was the eighth-place finisher in the 100 fly (50.11) and third-place finisher in the 100 breast (55.42) at the 2016 IHSAA Boys Swimming/Diving Championship. He also anchored both Chesterton’s free relays (20.43 and 45.93 for the 4×50 and 4×100, respectively).
Chesterton swims year-round with Duneland Swim Club. At Speedo Summer Junior Nationals this past summer he placed 15th in the 100m breast, 20th in the 200m breast, and was first alternate in the 100m fly. His top times are:
|SCY
|LCM
|100 breast
|55.42
|1:04.30
|200 breast
|2:02.66
|2:21.98
|100 fly
|49.78
|56.56
|100 free
|46.98
|54.13
|200 free
|1:42.80
|1:59.07
Kostbade adds his name to the list of verbal commits for the Indiana University class of 2021 that also includes:
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email to Recruits@swimswam.com.
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Gary Kostbade Makes Verbal Commitment to Indiana Hoosiers"
Be on the look out for Thomas Vanderbrooke. He is a great Louisiana swimmer and can contribute lots to Indiana. He’s on the decision between lsu and Indiana and hopefully he makes the better choice to go out of state and represent Louisiana well.
Lol you know how they say some comments are needed to be kept to yourself?? This is one of those comments
Wasn’t he in Dawson’s Creek?
Who?
Reading this made me dumber.