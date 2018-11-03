Gary Hall Jr. Chosen for Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. is one of 6 new inductees to the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in their class of 2018.

Hall is a 10-time Olympic medalist including 5 gold medals. He’s the only swimmer in history, male or female, to win successfully defend an Olympic title in the 50 free, winning gold in 2000 (tied with Anthony Ervin) and again in 2004. He also won 6 World Championships in long course, 4 Pan Pacific gold medals, and a Pan American gold.

Hall is one of the more eccentric and outspoken swimmers to ever represent the red, white, & blue. While competing, he was known for his on-deck antics including walking onto deck in boxing shorts and shadow-boxing before races.

After his first Olympic appearance in 1996, Hall was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes

Hall was born in Cincinnati, and swam in high school at Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, where he was part of a run of 30-straight state titles (which could become 31 later today).

Hall of Fame rules say that each class is supposed to have 4 honorees chosen by its Trustees, with 1 additional member voted on by the public. This year’s class has an extra 6th inductee.

2018 Class of Inductees: