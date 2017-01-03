Gamecocks Secure Verbal Commitment from In-State Backstroker Hillmeyer

Columbia, South Carolina’s Savannah Hillmeyer has verbally committed to the University of South Carolina for the 2017-18 season. Hillmeyer swims year-round for Carolina Aquatics Swim Club and is a senior at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School.

“I am so excited to be a Gamecock! I am so grateful for the opportunity to swim with such an incredible team under a state of the art coaching staff. Along with the opportunities that come with swimming for an SEC school, I am so fortunate to be able to study in the Honors College to continue my academic career. I can’t wait to spend the next chapter of my life at South Carolina! Go Gamecocks!”

Hillmeyer was a major contributor to Heathwood’s runner-up finish at the 2016 South Carolina Independent School Association State Championships this past October. She won both her events with new SCISA AAA state records, going 53.47 in the 100 free and 58.21 in the 100 back. She also anchored Heathwood’s state-champion 200 freestyle relay, as well as their 200 medley relay (24.51).

In club swimming, Hillmeyer has experienced some significant drops this short course season in backstroke events. She competed at her club-hosted Carolina Classic in December, where she won all of her events, dropping almost 4 seconds in the 200 back, and nearly 2 seconds in the 100 back. She picked up new Winter Junior Nationals cuts and qualified for USA Swimming’s Scholastic All-America Team with her swims.

Hillmeyer’s top SCY times are:

50 free – 24.70

100 free – 53.47

100 back – 56.34

200 back – 2:05.84

Hillmeyer will join fellow commits Emma Otten, Lauren Hilt, and Rebecca Cohen in the University of South Carolina’s class of 2021.

