Futures Qualifier Kailee Chow (2022) Hands Verbal Commitment to Hawaii

Kailee Chow from Fullerton, California has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Hawaii at Manoa for 2022-23.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa! A big mahalo to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for supporting and helping me along the way! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing ohana as a rainbow wahine! GO BOWS!!!!🌈💚🤙🏼”

A junior at Sunny Hills High School, Chow does her year-round swimming with Fullerton Aquatics Sports Team and specializes in fly, free, and IM. She is a USA Swimming Futures qualifier in the 100/200 fly, 500 free, and 200 IM.

At the 2021 CIF Southern Section Division I Championships, she finished 9th in the 500 free with a new personal-best time of 5:01.81. In April, she updated a pair of LCM times at the 18&U Spring Cup in Irvine. She finaled in the 400 free (13th) and 200 fly (15th) and notched PBs in the 400 free (4:29.68) and 100 fly (1:04.68). She was only .3 off her best time (2:20.29) in the 200 fly.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 55.74

200 fly – 2:03.75

50 free – 24.94

100 free – 52.96

200 free – 1:53.09

500 free – 5:01.81

1000 free – 10:22.11

200 IM – 2:07.88

400 IM – 4:32.28

Chow will join England’s Lola Davidson in the class of 2026. Her times would have scored for the Rainbow Wahini in the A finals of the 200 free, 500 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly at 2021 MPSF Championships.

