Aussie Sprint Prodigy Flynn Southam Talks Opting Out Of Trials

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Trials are nearly upon us, with action kicking off in South Australia this Saturday, June 12th. Although some names were missing from the initial draft of the start list and have since been added, such as freestyle ace Clyde Lewis, one newcomer has remained off the finalized list in the form of Flynn Southam.

Last December 15-year-old Southam broke through in a big way, firing off a big lifetime best of 49.66 in the men’s 100m freestyle at the Queensland Championships. Splitting 24.51/25.14, the Bond University Swimming Club athlete’s time overtook the Australian Age Record, a time which stood at the 49.68 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers put up at that age.

Prior to this December performance, Southam had never before been under the 50-second mark, let alone the 52-second mark.

At the time, Southam told SwimSwam,“I knew going into the meet that my 100 free was going to be a good race. I was and still am confident in my skills, race plan and my abilities come race day because I trained to outwork my potential every day and was just trying to be a better athlete/person than what I was yesterday.”

Then in April of this year, Southam sliced some more time off of that PB, checking with a swift 49.55 at the Australian Age Group Championships. As such, along the lines of Romania’s 16-year-old David Popovici and Great Britain’s 16-year-old Jacob Whittle, eyes were on Southam to see what the kid could produce at Trials with such a trajectory.

Flash forward to last week, however, and Southam’s social media account rendered a post indicating, “I’m Back”. That paired with the fact he is missing from the Trials’ start lists prompted us to find out more.

“The love from swimming has been absent recently,” he told SwimSwam a few days ago. “I’ve recently been feeling burnt out because I’m trying to win now. I am trying to develop into a swimmer that can swim at an elite international level for 10-15 years.”

But, he says, “my love has come back, therefore, ‘I’m back.’

Southam says he will indeed not be racing in South Australia next week but will instead be focusing on World Junior Championships-level competitions and not vying for an Olympic bid for the Tokyo Games.

We reported just earlier this month that FINA has decided to postpone the 2021 World Junior Swimming Championships until August 2022. The event was originally scheduled for August 24-29, 2021 in Kazan, Russia, but will instead be held during yet-announced dates in August of 2022.