Futures Qualifier Aaron Ervin Commits to NAIA Loyola University New Orleans

Aaron Ervin from Cypress, Texas has announced that he will swim and study at NAIA Loyola University in New Orleans in the fall of 2022.

“I chose Loyola because of their academics, their coaches and their team. I knew it was where I was meant to be when I visited the school.”

Ervin is currently a graduating senior at Cypress-Fairbanks High School, where he is a captain of the swim team. At the 2022 Texas Region V-6A Championships, Ervin finished 11th in the 50 freestyle (21.90) and 18th in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.12). He did not compete at the 6A State Championships his senior year. At the club level, Ervin represents Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club under head coach Jamie Lewis. Notably, he previously swam under Louis Demetriades, who died of cancer last October.

Most recently, Ervin represented Cypress-Fairbanks at the 2022 Sectionals meet in College Station, where he posted personal best times in the 100 butterfly (53.03) and 50 breaststroke (28.02). He also posted a season-best in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.12). In long course, Ervin holds the USA Swimming Futures Championship cut in the 50 freestyle.

Best Times:

50 Freestyle – 21.50

100 Freestyle – 47.94

200 freestyle – 1:50.76

100 breaststroke – 59.71

With his best times, Ervin already looks primed to contribute for Loyola at both the conference and national levels. At the 2022 Mid South Conference Championships Ervin would have qualified for the A final of the 50 freestyle and the B Final of the 100 freestyle with his best times, placing as Loyola’s highest finisher in the 50. He also would have snuck into the A-final of the 100 breaststroke with his best time. At that meet, Loyola finished 5th out of 11 teams on the men’s side, scoring a total of 281 points. The team had no swimmers qualify for the 2022 NAIA National Championship meet.

Ervin enters his collegiate career holding 3 personal bests that fall under the 2022 NAIA National Championship Consideration standards: the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 breast, setting him up to be a national level threat. Notably, Ervin’s sister Anna Ervin is also a collegiate swimmer who just completed her sophomore season competing for the University of Houston. She was an A-finalist in the 100 butterfly at this season’s AAC Championships.

With his commitment, Ervin is set to join Aiden Hinton, Nick Jones, Tate Bladon, and Nikolas Presses in Loyola’s class of 2026.

