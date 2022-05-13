NYU Gains 2022 Verbal Commitment from Breaststroke/IM Threat Stuart Zhu

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Stuart Zhu has announced his commitment to swim and study at New York University (NYU) for the fall of 2022.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at NYU! I would like to thank my coaches, friends and family who have supported me unconditionally throughout the process. Roll Violets! 💜”

Zhu, from Woodstock, Maryland, is currently a senior at the Mcdonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. He represented the Mcdonogh School at the 2022 MIAA A Championships, where he finished 4th in the 500 freestyle (4:46.71) and 6th in the 100 breaststroke (59.56). Zhu also competes for Eagle Swim Team at the club level. At the Maryland LSC Championships back in February, Zhu posted new personal best times in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Best Times (SCY):

100 breaststroke: 57.57

200 breaststroke: 2:04.80

200 IM: 1:55.34

400 IM: 4:09.20

100 butterfly: 52.41

200 butterfly: 1:59.18

Stuart could prove to be a valuable addition in the breaststroke events for the NYU men. His best time in the 100 breaststroke would have placed him 4th on the roster last season while Zhu would have also ranked 4th in the 200 breaststroke. With competitively ranking times in both the 200 IM and 400 IM, Zhu could also be valuable in those events with a little more development. At the 2022 UAA Championships, Zhu would have qualified for the C-final of the 100 breaststroke and the B-final of the 200 breaststroke with his best times. He also would have been less than a second off of making the C-final of the 400 IM, which took a 4:08.25 to qualify for.

The NYU men finished 4th overall at the 2022 UAA Championships, scoring a total of 1225 points. NCAA powerhouse Emory finished atop of the standings at the meet to win the conference championship with 1807 points. NYU was led by the distance duo of Graham Chatoor and Thomas Pritchard, who won conference titles in the 500 and 1650 freestyle, respectively. The team’s top finisher in the breaststroke events was senior Jake Haines, who placed 6th in the 200 breaststroke and 11th in the 100 breaststroke.

With his commitment, Zhu is set to join Matthew Chang, Nathan Phillips,Justin Jacob, Marko Todorovic, Will Fuchs, Leo Han, Hugh Chang, and Derek Young in NYU’s class of 2026.

