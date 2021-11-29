Futures Finalist Shane Burns Commits to UCSD

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A versatile swimmer who can make an impact in multiple events, Shane Burns has announced that he will head heading to California in 2022, committing to swim at the University of California – San Diego (UCSD). Burns is currently in the midst of his senior year at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of California, San Diego!! I’d like to thank my family, coaches and teammates for helping me though this process! Go Tritons! 🔱🔱

Over the summer, Burns was a four-event finalist at the Futures Championship-West Fargo. Racing a wide range of events, Burns made it into the A-final of both the 200 and 400 IM, while also racing in the B-final of the 200 free and 200 back. In the 400 IM, he swam to a new best time of 4:36.07 during prelims. He took even more time off his best during finals, shaving another three seconds off of his time for a final time of 4:33.64. In the 200 IM he was just off of his best time, touching 8th in finals in 2:10.20. He also took 13th in the 200 free (1:56.67) and 15th in the 200 back (2:10.38).

Already this fall Burns has set numerous new lifetime bests in some of his best events. At a meet at the beginning of December, he posted new bests in the 100 back (50.78), 200 back (1:47.91), and 400 IM (3:58.82). A month later he lowered that 100 back even further to 50.69 and hit a new best in the 200 IM (1:52.59).

Top SCY Times

100 back – 49.90

200 back – 1:47.91

100 fly – 50.14

200 fly – 1:51.46

200 IM – 1:52.59

400 IM – 3:58.82

200 free – 1:41.23

500 free – 4:36.36

The UCSD Tritons are one of the newest additions to Division I athletics, having begun the transition during the 2020 school year. The school, like many in California, didn’t compete during the 2020-21 school year due to Covie-19. Back in the spring of 2020, the men’s team took fourth at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, falling to Hawaii, Brigham Young, and UC-Santa Barabara.

While UCSD didn’t race at a conference championship last season, the team has been off to a strong start this year. The team competed at the Dixie State Invitational earlier in November, taking on conference opponents UC-Santa Barbara and BYU. Burns would have been a big addition in to the team in his primary events, with his 400 IM being fastest enough to have led the team. He would have scored in the A-final of both IM’s and 200 back, as well as the B-final of the 200 fly and 500 free.

At the 2020 MPSF Swimming and Diving Championships, Burns would have qualified for the A-final of the 200 back and would have been in the B-final of most of his other primary events.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.