FSU Swim & Dive Reveals 2022-23 Competition Schedule

Tallahassee, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams will open competition on the road and before hosting four meets at the Morcom Aquatics Center during the 2022-23 season.

“We’re excited to have a tough schedule,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “This will get both teams ready for the postseason. It’s set up for our athletes to learn and grow all season long.”

FSU will compete at the North Florida Invite from Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Jacksonville to start off the year.

The Seminoles will welcome West Florida and Florida Southern (Oct. 21) at 2 p.m., Georgia (Oct. 22) at 10 a.m., and Georgia Tech (Oct. 28) at 2 p.m. The women’s team will visit Miami on Nov. 4 before both squads head to the Georgia Invitational (Nov. 17-19).

Despite competing in the Georgia Invitational four times since 2015, the Seminoles will face the Bulldogs in a dual for the first time since 1991.

During winter training, the Seminoles will head south and compete in the CSCAA Open Water Nationals, which will be held at Florida International in Biscayne Bay, Fla.

Following the break, the Noles will hit the road for back-to-back SEC contests, visiting LSU on Jan. 7 and Florida on Jan. 20.

Senior Day will serve as the fourth and final home meet on Jan. 27 against Tampa at 2 p.m.

The Auburn First Chance Meet will be held at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center on Feb. 3-4.

The ACC Championships return to the Greensboro Aquatic Center and will run from Feb. 14-18, featuring both squads for the second year in a row.

The Women’s NCAA Championships will be held at the University of Tennessee for the first time in history, from March 15-18 and the men’s meet will follow in Minneapolis, Minnesota from March 22-25.

Florida State will compete in the annual Garnet vs. Gold meet on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m., at the Morcom Aquatics Center. Admission is free.

Sept. 23 Garnet vs. Gold Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 UNF Invite Jacksonville, Fla. 7 p.m./11 a.m.

Oct. 21 Florida Southern/UWF Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m.

Oct. 22 Georgia Tallahassee, Fla. 10 a.m.

Oct. 28 Georgia Tech Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 Miami Coral Gables, Fla. 1 p.m.

Nov. 17-19 Georgia Invitational Athens, Ga. All Day

Dec. 18 CSCAA Open Water Nationals Biscayne Bay, Fla. 8:30 a.m./10 a.m.

Jan. 7 LSU Baton Rouge, La. TBA

Jan. 20 Florida Gainesville, Fla. 2 p.m.

Jan. 27 Tampa Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m.

Feb. 3-4 Auburn Invite Auburn, Ala. All Day

Feb. 14-18 ACC Championships Greensboro, N.C. All Day

Feb. 25-26 UGA Last Chance Athens, Ga. All Day

March 5-8 NCAA Zone B Diving Knoxville, Tenn. All Day

March 15-18 Women’s NCAA Championships Knoxville, Tenn. All Day

March 22-25 Men’s NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day

