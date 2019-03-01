Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FSU Head Coach Neal Studd Talks 2 NC State Upsets in 1 Night (Video)

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)
  • Live Results: here
  • Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Championship Central

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

50 FREE FINALS

  • Meet Record – Ryan Held, NC State, 2017 – 18.68
  • ACC Record – Ryan Held, NC State, 2017 – 18.56
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time –19.35
  1. Will Pisani (FSU) – 19.21
  2. Andrej Barna (Louisville) – 19.27
  3. Justin Ress (NC State) – 19.29

Anything can happen in the 50 free, right? Florida State not only got the win in the A-final, but actually posted the fastest time in each of tonight’s three heats.

This morning, Kanoa Kaleoaloha only made it into the C-final after winning a swim-off. Tonight, he dropped a 19.25 to win the C-final, a time that…spoiler alert…would’ve finished 2nd in the A-final.

Next up, teammate Jakub Ksiazek took the B-final in 19.44.

Perhaps buoyed by his teammates’ success, FSU senior Will Pisani rocketed off the blocks at the start of the A-final, and looked like he had a narrow lead as the field flipped at the sole wall. Sure enough, he held off a tight field to win the A-final, despite going 0.04s slower than he did in prelims this morning.

Louisville’s Andrej Barna grabbed 2nd, just touching out top-seeded Justin Ress 19.27 to 19.29.

While victory may not have won the event, they certainly picked up the most points, with Ress plus the other three Wolfpack swimmers earning a total of 100 here.

With all diving events included, here are the scores as we head into the 200 free relay:

  1. NC State – 489.5
  2. Louisville – 383
  3. Virginia Tech – 362.5
  4. Virginia – 348
  5. Florida State – 342
  6. Duke – 311
  7. Georgia Tech – 226
  8. Notre Dame – 214
  9. Miami – 161
  10. North Carolina – 157
  11. Pitt – 154
  12. Boston College – 64

200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS

  • Meet Record – NC State, 2018 – 1:15.34
  • ACC Record – NC State, 2018 – 1:14.50
  • NCAA ‘A’ Standard – 1:17.41
  • NCAA ‘B’ Standard – 1:18.11
  1. Florida State – 1:15.81
  2. NC State – 1:16.00
  3. Louisville – 1:17.15

What a night for the Seminoles’ sprint group. Pisani put FSU in the lead with a 19.24 lead off leg, while NC State got a 19.36 from Korstanje. Ress split 18.64 on the next leg to put the Wolfpack in the lead, and they still led after a 19.15 from Molacek. The Seminoles got a 19.12 from Ksiazek and a 18.88 from Muratovic, meaning that NC State led by a scant 0.09s heading into the anchor leg. Coleman Stewart put forth a great effort, going 18.85, but Kaleoaloha sealed it up with an 18.57 as the Seminoles’ broke the Wolfpack stranglehold on this relay by a 0.19s margin.

Louisville took 3rd in 1:17.15, with Barna’s 18.81 2nd leg leading the way for the Cardinals. All three teams were under the NCAA ‘A’ standard.

Teams Scores Through Day 2 (Including All Diving Points):

  1. NC State – 545.5
  2. Louisville – 437
  3. Virginia Tech – 412.5
  4. Florida State – 406
  5. Virginia – 392
  6. Duke – 357
  7. Notre Dame – 262
  8. Georgia Tech – 260
  9. Pitt – 206
  10. North Carolina – 197
  11. Miami – 161
  12. Boston College – 96

2
Coach Cwik

Looks like Pittsburgh is finally on the move. Most swims ever in a final session at this meet.

Go Panthers

12 minutes ago
Reid

Pretty close to three relay A cuts as well. I hope they get one at some point. Best shot is probably in one of the medleys.

1 minute ago

