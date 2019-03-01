FSU Head Coach Neal Studd Talks 2 NC State Upsets in 1 Night (Video)

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)

NC State Wolfpack (results) Live Results: here

here Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)

WatchESPN (subscription required) Psych Sheet

Championship Central

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

50 FREE FINALS

Meet Record – Ryan Held, NC State, 2017 – 18.68

ACC Record – Ryan Held, NC State, 2017 – 18.56

Estimated NCAA Invite Time –19.35

Anything can happen in the 50 free, right? Florida State not only got the win in the A-final, but actually posted the fastest time in each of tonight’s three heats.

This morning, Kanoa Kaleoaloha only made it into the C-final after winning a swim-off. Tonight, he dropped a 19.25 to win the C-final, a time that…spoiler alert…would’ve finished 2nd in the A-final.

Next up, teammate Jakub Ksiazek took the B-final in 19.44.

Perhaps buoyed by his teammates’ success, FSU senior Will Pisani rocketed off the blocks at the start of the A-final, and looked like he had a narrow lead as the field flipped at the sole wall. Sure enough, he held off a tight field to win the A-final, despite going 0.04s slower than he did in prelims this morning.

Louisville’s Andrej Barna grabbed 2nd, just touching out top-seeded Justin Ress 19.27 to 19.29.

While victory may not have won the event, they certainly picked up the most points, with Ress plus the other three Wolfpack swimmers earning a total of 100 here.

With all diving events included, here are the scores as we head into the 200 free relay:

NC State – 489.5 Louisville – 383 Virginia Tech – 362.5 Virginia – 348 Florida State – 342 Duke – 311 Georgia Tech – 226 Notre Dame – 214 Miami – 161 North Carolina – 157 Pitt – 154 Boston College – 64

200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS

Meet Record – NC State, 2018 – 1:15.34

ACC Record – NC State, 2018 – 1:14.50

NCAA ‘A’ Standard – 1:17.41

NCAA ‘B’ Standard – 1:18.11

Florida State – 1:15.81 NC State – 1:16.00 Louisville – 1:17.15

What a night for the Seminoles’ sprint group. Pisani put FSU in the lead with a 19.24 lead off leg, while NC State got a 19.36 from Korstanje. Ress split 18.64 on the next leg to put the Wolfpack in the lead, and they still led after a 19.15 from Molacek. The Seminoles got a 19.12 from Ksiazek and a 18.88 from Muratovic, meaning that NC State led by a scant 0.09s heading into the anchor leg. Coleman Stewart put forth a great effort, going 18.85, but Kaleoaloha sealed it up with an 18.57 as the Seminoles’ broke the Wolfpack stranglehold on this relay by a 0.19s margin.

Louisville took 3rd in 1:17.15, with Barna’s 18.81 2nd leg leading the way for the Cardinals. All three teams were under the NCAA ‘A’ standard.

Teams Scores Through Day 2 (Including All Diving Points):