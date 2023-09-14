FSU Announces 2023-24 Swim & Dive Season Schedule Announced

Courtesy: FSU Athletics

Tallahassee, Fla. – The 2023-24 Florida State swimming and diving season schedule was announced on Thursday.

“We’re excited for a great year,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We have a very competitive schedule to get them ready for the postseason. With this being an Olympic year, we have a lot of student-athletes focused on making it to Paris, we have several long course opportunities to help them achieve their goals.”

The Seminoles will compete at the Morcom Aquatics Center four times in the regular season, starting with the inaugural FSU Invitational, which will run Sept. 29-30. The meet will also feature TCU, Liberty, and Georgia Tech.

FSU will send members of the women’s team to the UNF Invite in Jacksonville, Fla., which also runs from Sept.29-30.

The Seminoles will hit the road for an ACC contest with the Yellow Jackets on Oct.19, before returning home to welcome Florida Southern, West Florida and UNF to kick off Alumni Weekend. The contest will also serve as the annual ‘Paint it Pink’ initiative.

FSU will host Alabama and LSU on Nov. 4 before heading to Athens, Ga. to compete in the Georgia Invitational, running from Nov. 16-19. The last day of the meet will serve as a long course time trial with goals of achieving Olympic Trial or qualifying standards.

The Seminoles will compete at the CSCAA Open Water Championships in Miami, Fla., on Dec. 17.

FSU will honor its senior class on Jan.9 ahead of the men facing Harvard and the women going up against UNF.

On Jan.13, the Seminoles will head back to Athens to face Georgia in a dual meet before traveling to Ocala, Fla., for the second straight year to face Florida.

The Auburn First Chance Invite will start the postseason from Feb. 9-10.

The ACC Swimming and Diving Championships will run from Feb. 20-25 in Greensboro, N.C.

Student-athletes that qualify for CSCAA National Invitational, will compete in Ocala, Fla., from March 14-16.

The divers will have their chance to qualify for nationals at the NCAA Zone B Championships, which will also be held at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens from March 10-13. The Women’s NCAA Championships will be hosted by the University of Georgia in Athens from March 20-23, followed by the men’s meet taking place in Indianapolis, Ind., from March 27-30.

Florida State will host the annual Garnet vs. Gold exhibition on Sept. 22 at 3 p.m., at the Morcom Aquatics Center. Admission is free.