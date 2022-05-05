Freshmen Show Out at CIF-SS Division 4 Prelims in Mission Viejo

2022 CIF-SS Division 4

Prelims: Monday, May 2, 2022

Finals: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Margeurite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Results also on MeetMobile, search “2022 CIF-SS Division 4”

The CIF Championships are underway throughout California this week. This post will be recapping the CIF-SS Division 4 prelims session, which took place in Mission Viejo on Monday. The finals session will take place on Saturday (5/7).

Chaminade freshman Dylan Moen is making his mark in the Division 4 community, posting the top time of prelims in the boys 200 IM. Moen clocked a 2:04.20, coming in just ahead of Tonalli Sanchez, a La Quinta junior, who swam a 2:04.27. The youngster got out to the early lead, with Sanchez making his move on the breaststroke leg. With the opposing race strategies, the final should be an exciting race between these boys.

Moen also posted the #2 time in the boys 500 free, swimming a 4:54.30. It was fellow freshman Harrison Smith out of Beverly Hills who clocked the top time of prelims, turning in a 4:44.42. Smith also clocked the fastest time in the boys 100 free, swimming a 48.50.

Another freshman, Dustin Saguros out of Alemany, posted the top time in the boys 100 fly, clocking a 52.82. Impressively, Saguros swam the fastest time in the field on both 50s of the race, splitting 24.33 on the first 50, then 28.49 on the 2nd 50.

The stage has been set for a thrilling race in the girls 100 free final. CAMS sophomore Jenna Lu led the field, swimming a 54.49. A pair of freshmen, Ella Lesnever and Morgan Carles, were the next swimmers in, touching in 54.75 and 54.83 respectively. There was a sizeable gap between the trio of girls and the rest of the field.