Freshman Champion Grant Shoults Talks Inspiration, Zdroik (VIDEO)

  0 Braden Keith | March 04th, 2017 | College, News, Pac-12, Video

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford men hold a 92-point lead after 3 days at the 2017 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, and while it wasn’t a scoring swim, the Cardinal received a big emotional lift from sophomore Brad Zdroik, who qualified from the NCAA Championinships with an exhibition, C-Final swim (read more here).

In the video below, powerhouse Stanford freshman Grant House talked about how he looks up to the example of older team members like Zdroik in spite of the fact that Zdroik won’t score at the meet and that Shoults already has 36 individual points.

Swimming will resume for the final day of competition on Saturday morning at 11AM Pacific Time.

