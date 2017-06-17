Franziska Hentke sets World’s #1 200 butterfly, German Nationals

German National Championships and World Championships Trials
- Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18
- LCM
- Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), Berlin
Franziska Hentke sets a new 2017 world leading time in the 200m butterfly in 2:06,18.
2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY
HASEGAWA
2.06.29*WJR
2 Franziska
HENTKE
GER 2.06.84 04/11 3 Hiroko
MAKINO
JPN 2.06.92 01/29 4 Charlotte
ATKINSON
GBR 2.07.06 04/20 5 Mireia
BELMONTE
ESP 2.07.11 06/14
She is the first German woman who made it into the World Championships team and will join Poul Zellmann (400m freestyle), Damian Wierling (50m freestyle), Philip Heintz (200m IM) and Florian Wellbrock (1500m freestyle).
Yesterday’s highlight was another #1 in the current FINA World ranking, powered by Philip Heintz in the 200m IM with a time of 1:55,76.
Anna Dietterle made it under the U23 norm in prelims but didn’t stay under the qualifiying time in the final, she finished third, Nina Kost is the new 2017 German champion in 54,99.
Freestyle talent Damian Wierling already has qualified for Budapest but he missed the nomination in the 100m freestyle during the prelims session but got a little revenge in the A final where he dipped under the U23 time in 48,68.
200m backstroke Olympic finalist Christian Diener, who is a real competition swimmer and normally is there when it counts, wasn’t able to hit the nomination standards.
And also for 2016 Olympian Jacob Heidtmann the time limits were too fast today.
Short reminder:
The athletes must reach nomination standards in prelims and finals and only Olympic events are relevant for the World Championships.
German head coach Henning Lambertz said that he expects only a few participants because the German nomination standards are really tough. The German Swimming Federation only gives an extra chance to youngsters, born 1995 or later, with special qualifying times.
All results:
Women’s 100m breaststroke, FINAL
German record Sarah Poewe, 1:07,01
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:07,32/1:06,73
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:07,58/1:07,24
The qualifying standards are very close to the German record and no woman reached them during the prelims session. Vanessa Grimberg won the Gold medal in a new personal best time of 1:07,80. She and Jessica Steiger are the fastest ladies in the breaststroke events at the moment.
Result:
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Vanessa Grimberg
|SV Region Stuttgart
|1:07.80
|31.96 | 1:07.80
|5
|2.
|Jessica Steiger
|VFL Gladbeck 1921
|1:07.95
|31.97 | 1:07.95
|6
|3.
|Michelle Lambert
|SG Essen
|1:09.52
|33.17 | 1:09.52
|3
|4.
|Alice Ruhnau
|SG Essen
|1:10.02
|31.97 | 1:10.02
|7
|5.
|Laura Kelsch
|SC Magdeburg
|1:11.16
|33.27 | 1:11.16
|2
|6.
|Anna Elendt
|DSW 1912 Darmstadt
|1:11.89
|33.29 | 1:11.89
|1
|7.
|Delaine Goll
|SG Essen
|1:12.16
|33.60 | 1:12.16
|8
|8.
|Anna Kroniger
|SV Blau-Weiß Bochum
|1:12.91
|34.47 | 1:12.91
Men’s 400m IM FINAL
German record Jacob Heidtmann 4:12,08
Qualification times, open class, Prelims: 4:13,55
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims: 4:17,90
German record holder Jacob Heidtmann missed the qualifying time in prelims, he was clocked at 4:15,37. But he is the former and actual German Champion in 4:15,87.
2016 Olympian Johannes Hintze, born 1999, finished fourth in 4:21,87, far off his best time (4:14,72) – the talented and promising youngster is recovering after a shoulder operation.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Jacob Heidtmann
|Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn
|4:15.87
|27.43 | 59.11 | 1:33.01 | 2:06.49 | 2:41.64 | 3:18.05 | 3:47.69 | 4:15.87
|3
|2.
|Kevin Wedel
|SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz
|4:17.55
|27.30 | 58.73 | 1:32.82 | 2:06.79 | 2:42.43 | 3:18.37 | 3:48.88 | 4:17.55
|5
|3.
|Ramon Klenz
|Hamburger SC
|4:21.59
|26.99 | 57.86 | 1:31.63 | 2:05.09 | 2:42.71 | 3:21.46 | 3:52.04 | 4:21.59
|6
|4.
|Johannes Hintze
|Potsdamer SV
|4:21.87
|27.49 | 59.16 | 1:34.02 | 2:07.97 | 2:45.11 | 3:22.86 | 3:53.96 | 4:21.87
|2
|5.
|Tobias Niestroy
|SG Neukölln Berlin
|4:25.89
|27.76 | 59.97 | 1:34.63 | 2:09.09 | 2:47.54 | 3:26.07 | 3:57.05 | 4:25.89
|1
|6.
|Arti Krasniqi
|Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn
|4:30.86
|28.02 | 1:00.58 | 1:35.96 | 2:11.24 | 2:50.41 | 3:30.15 | 4:01.32 | 4:30.86
|7
|7.
|Valentin Schultz
|TSG Darmstadt
|4:31.82
|28.56 | 1:01.53 | 1:37.86 | 2:13.71 | 2:51.85 | 3:30.08 | 4:02.03 | 4:31.82
|8
|8.
|Niklas Rösinger
|DLRG – Weimar
|4:34.71
|27.63 | 59.96 | 1:35.94 | 2:11.20 | 2:52.09 | 3:32.93 | 4:04.19 | 4:34.71
Women’s 100m Freestyle FINAL
German record Britta Steffen 52,07
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 54,50/53,53
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 54,63/54,90
Men’s 100m Freestyle FINAL
German record Marco di Carli, 48,24
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 48,58/48,23
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 48,93/48,69
Damian Wierling already has been qualified in the 50m freestyle but he also wanted to show his 100m freestyle power, he missed the standard in prelims but came back in the in final, clocked at 48,68. Marius Kusch, a student-athlete at the Queens University of Charlotte, NC, took the silver medal in 49,25 and has a hot iron in the fire to participate in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay.
Women’s 200m Butterfly FINAL
German record Franziska Hentke, 2:05,26
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:09,21/2:07,22
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:09,77/2:09,12
Franziska Hentke swam to the top of the world ranking in 2:06,18. Youngster Julia Mrozinski showed her real potential, she finished second in 2:10,99 after a unsatisfying result in prelims.
Martina van Berkel, who trains in Germany but starts for Switzerland internationally, grabbed silver in 2:09,57.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Franziska Hentke
|SC Magdeburg
|2:06.18
|28.80 | 1:01.23 | 1:33.75 | 2:06.18
|5
|2.
|Martina van Berkel
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|2:09.57
|29.67 | 1:02.62 | 1:35.74 | 2:09.57
|6
|3.
|Julia Mrozinski
|SGS Hamburg
|2:10.99
|29.30 | 1:03.17 | 1:37.88 | 2:10.99
|3
|4.
|Lisa Höpink
|SG Essen
|2:13.22
|28.89 | 1:02.10 | 1:36.68 | 2:13.22
|7
|5.
|Alina Staffeldt
|SGS Hannover
|2:15.62
|30.11 | 1:04.62 | 1:40.30 | 2:15.62
|2
|6.
|Antonia Haupt
|SG Berliner Wasserratten
|2:15.71
|29.64 | 1:04.29 | 1:39.96 | 2:15.71
|1
|7.
|Jade Foelske
|Dynamo Club Atlanta
|2:15.86
|30.28 | 1:04.76 | 1:40.27 | 2:15.86
|8
|8.
|Jana Markgraf
|SG Bayer
|2:15.95
|30.35 | 1:04.92 | 1:40.48 | 2:15.95
Men’s 200m backstroke
German record Jan-Philip Glania 1:55,87
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:57,58/1:56,37
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:58,55/1:57,96
Christian Diener was full of joy after his participation in the 2016 Olympic final in the 200m backstroke and normally he can handle stressful situations very well but today however he wasn’t fast enough for a spot on German the World Championships team.
Women’s 200m IM FINAL
German record Alexandra Wenk 2:11,33
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:13,01/2:10,87 Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:13,41/2:12,74
Last year at the German National Championships, Alexandra Wenk established a new German record in the 200m IM in 2:11,33. She doesn’t participate at this year’s championships because of a training deficit. At the moment, there isn’t a German woman who is able to swim times around 2:11 or 2:12.
Maxine Wolters took the win in 2:13,57 ahead of another US Student-athlete, Franziska Weidner who studies at the University of Hawaii, Manoa.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Maxine Wolters
|SG-Bille Hamburg
|2:13.57
|28.90 | 1:01.88 | 1:41.67 | 2:13.57
|5
|2.
|Franziska Weidner
|SG Mittelfranken
|2:14.76
|28.67 | 1:03.97 | 1:42.78 | 2:14.76
|3
|3.
|Juliane Reinhold
|SSG Leipzig
|2:15.29
|29.64 | 1:04.61 | 1:44.33 | 2:15.29
|8
|4.
|Kathrin Demler
|SG Essen
|2:15.53
|29.61 | 1:04.04 | 1:43.76 | 2:15.53
|2
|5.
|Maya Tobehn
|Berliner TSC
|2:17.34
|28.46 | 1:04.04 | 1:46.18 | 2:17.34
|7
|6.
|Yara Sophie Hierath
|SGS Bremerhaven
|2:17.89
|29.52 | 1:05.58 | 1:46.42 | 2:17.89
|1
|7.
|Marlene Hüther
|SSG Saar Max Ritter
|2:19.79
|29.46 | 1:05.34 | 1:46.78 | 2:19.79
|6
|8.
|Lisa Höpink
|SG Essen
|2:24.48
Women’s 50m backstroke FINAL
German record Daniela Samulski am 30.07.2009 in Rom: 27,23
(not possible to qualify for Budapest)
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|5
|1.
|Laura Riedemann
|SV Halle / Saale
|28.25
|4
|2.
|Johanna Roas
|SG Stadtwerke München
|28.31
|3
|3.
|Nadine Laemmler
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|28.58
|6
|4.
|Marie Brockhaus
|1. Paderborner SV 1911
|29.02
|1
|5.
|Jenny Lahl
|Berliner TSC
|29.14
|2
|6.
|Miriam Schulze
|SC Magdeburg
|29.37
|7
|7.
|Lilo Firkert
|1. Dresdner SG
|29.49
|8
|8.
|Selina Hocke
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|29.59
Men’s 50m breaststroke
German record 26,83, Hendrik Feldwehr
(not possible to qualify for Budapest)
The 2017 German Champion in the 100m breaststroke, Christian vom Lehn, also wins the sprint distance in 27,77.
