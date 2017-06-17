Franziska Hentke sets World’s #1 200 butterfly, German Nationals

German National Championships and World Championships Trials

Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18

LCM

Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), Berlin

Franziska Hentke sets a new 2017 world leading time in the 200m butterfly in 2:06,18.

She is the first German woman who made it into the World Championships team and will join Poul Zellmann (400m freestyle), Damian Wierling (50m freestyle), Philip Heintz (200m IM) and Florian Wellbrock (1500m freestyle).

Yesterday’s highlight was another #1 in the current FINA World ranking, powered by Philip Heintz in the 200m IM with a time of 1:55,76.

Anna Dietterle made it under the U23 norm in prelims but didn’t stay under the qualifiying time in the final, she finished third, Nina Kost is the new 2017 German champion in 54,99.

Freestyle talent Damian Wierling already has qualified for Budapest but he missed the nomination in the 100m freestyle during the prelims session but got a little revenge in the A final where he dipped under the U23 time in 48,68.

200m backstroke Olympic finalist Christian Diener, who is a real competition swimmer and normally is there when it counts, wasn’t able to hit the nomination standards.

And also for 2016 Olympian Jacob Heidtmann the time limits were too fast today.

Short reminder:

The athletes must reach nomination standards in prelims and finals and only Olympic events are relevant for the World Championships.

German head coach Henning Lambertz said that he expects only a few participants because the German nomination standards are really tough. The German Swimming Federation only gives an extra chance to youngsters, born 1995 or later, with special qualifying times.

All results:

Women’s 100m breaststroke, FINAL

German record Sarah Poewe, 1:07,01

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:07,32/1:06,73

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:07,58/1:07,24

The qualifying standards are very close to the German record and no woman reached them during the prelims session. Vanessa Grimberg won the Gold medal in a new personal best time of 1:07,80. She and Jessica Steiger are the fastest ladies in the breaststroke events at the moment.

Result:

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Vanessa Grimberg SV Region Stuttgart 1:07.80 31.96 | 1:07.80 5 2. Jessica Steiger VFL Gladbeck 1921 1:07.95 31.97 | 1:07.95 6 3. Michelle Lambert SG Essen 1:09.52 33.17 | 1:09.52 3 4. Alice Ruhnau SG Essen 1:10.02 31.97 | 1:10.02 7 5. Laura Kelsch SC Magdeburg 1:11.16 33.27 | 1:11.16 2 6. Anna Elendt DSW 1912 Darmstadt 1:11.89 33.29 | 1:11.89 1 7. Delaine Goll SG Essen 1:12.16 33.60 | 1:12.16 8 8. Anna Kroniger SV Blau-Weiß Bochum 1:12.91 34.47 | 1:12.91

Men’s 400m IM FINAL

German record Jacob Heidtmann 4:12,08

Qualification times, open class, Prelims: 4:13,55

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims: 4:17,90

German record holder Jacob Heidtmann missed the qualifying time in prelims, he was clocked at 4:15,37. But he is the former and actual German Champion in 4:15,87.

2016 Olympian Johannes Hintze, born 1999, finished fourth in 4:21,87, far off his best time (4:14,72) – the talented and promising youngster is recovering after a shoulder operation.

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Jacob Heidtmann Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn 4:15.87 27.43 | 59.11 | 1:33.01 | 2:06.49 | 2:41.64 | 3:18.05 | 3:47.69 | 4:15.87 3 2. Kevin Wedel SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz 4:17.55 27.30 | 58.73 | 1:32.82 | 2:06.79 | 2:42.43 | 3:18.37 | 3:48.88 | 4:17.55 5 3. Ramon Klenz Hamburger SC 4:21.59 26.99 | 57.86 | 1:31.63 | 2:05.09 | 2:42.71 | 3:21.46 | 3:52.04 | 4:21.59 6 4. Johannes Hintze Potsdamer SV 4:21.87 27.49 | 59.16 | 1:34.02 | 2:07.97 | 2:45.11 | 3:22.86 | 3:53.96 | 4:21.87 2 5. Tobias Niestroy SG Neukölln Berlin 4:25.89 27.76 | 59.97 | 1:34.63 | 2:09.09 | 2:47.54 | 3:26.07 | 3:57.05 | 4:25.89 1 6. Arti Krasniqi Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn 4:30.86 28.02 | 1:00.58 | 1:35.96 | 2:11.24 | 2:50.41 | 3:30.15 | 4:01.32 | 4:30.86 7 7. Valentin Schultz TSG Darmstadt 4:31.82 28.56 | 1:01.53 | 1:37.86 | 2:13.71 | 2:51.85 | 3:30.08 | 4:02.03 | 4:31.82 8 8. Niklas Rösinger DLRG – Weimar 4:34.71 27.63 | 59.96 | 1:35.94 | 2:11.20 | 2:52.09 | 3:32.93 | 4:04.19 | 4:34.71

Women’s 100m Freestyle FINAL

German record Britta Steffen 52,07

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 54,50/53,53

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 54,63/54,90

Anna Dietterle made it under the U23 norm in prelims but didn’t stay under the qualifiying time in the final, she finished third, Nina Kost is the new 2017 German champion in 54,99.

100m Freistil Frauen A-Finale Lauf: 1 / 1 Lane Place Name Club Time 5 1. Nina Kost SV Nikar Heidelberg 54.99 26.56 | 54.99 3 2. Reva Foos DSW 1912 Darmstadt 55.28 26.97 | 55.28 4 2. Anna Dietterle Wasserfreunde Spandau 04 55.28 26.57 | 55.28 6 4. Annika Bruhn SSG Saar Max Ritter 55.43 27.15 | 55.43 7 5. Isabel Marie Gose Potsdamer SV 55.65 27.49 | 55.65 2 6. Johanna Friedrich SC Magdeburg 56.60 27.79 | 56.60 1 7. Marie Pietruschka SSG Leipzig 56.62 27.45 | 56.62 8 8. Lil Zyprian SV Nikar Heidelberg 57.25 27.89 | 57.25

Men’s 100m Freestyle FINAL

German record Marco di Carli, 48,24

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 48,58/48,23

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 48,93/48,69

Damian Wierling already has been qualified in the 50m freestyle but he also wanted to show his 100m freestyle power, he missed the standard in prelims but came back in the in final, clocked at 48,68. Marius Kusch, a student-athlete at the Queens University of Charlotte, NC, took the silver medal in 49,25 and has a hot iron in the fire to participate in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay.

100m Freistil Männer A-Finale Lauf: 1 / 1 Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Damian Wierling SG Essen 48.68 23.55 | 48.68 5 2. Marius Kusch SG Stadtwerke München 49.25 23.93 | 49.25 6 3. Christoph Fildebrandt SSG Saar Max Ritter 49.30 24.03 | 49.30 3 4. Maximilian Oswald Wasserfreunde Spandau 04 49.54 23.62 | 49.54 2 5. Alexander Kunert SV Gelnhausen 49.85 24.29 | 49.85 7 6. David Thomasberger SV Halle / Saale 49.86 23.86 | 49.86 1 7. Yannick Lebherz Potsdamer SV 50.27 24.11 | 50.27 8 8. Robin Backhaus SG Neukölln Berlin 50.38 24.21 | 50.38

Women’s 200m Butterfly FINAL

German record Franziska Hentke, 2:05,26

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:09,21/2:07,22

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:09,77/2:09,12

Franziska Hentke swam to the top of the world ranking in 2:06,18. Youngster Julia Mrozinski showed her real potential, she finished second in 2:10,99 after a unsatisfying result in prelims.

Martina van Berkel, who trains in Germany but starts for Switzerland internationally, grabbed silver in 2:09,57.

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Franziska Hentke SC Magdeburg 2:06.18 28.80 | 1:01.23 | 1:33.75 | 2:06.18 5 2. Martina van Berkel SV Nikar Heidelberg 2:09.57 29.67 | 1:02.62 | 1:35.74 | 2:09.57 6 3. Julia Mrozinski SGS Hamburg 2:10.99 29.30 | 1:03.17 | 1:37.88 | 2:10.99 3 4. Lisa Höpink SG Essen 2:13.22 28.89 | 1:02.10 | 1:36.68 | 2:13.22 7 5. Alina Staffeldt SGS Hannover 2:15.62 30.11 | 1:04.62 | 1:40.30 | 2:15.62 2 6. Antonia Haupt SG Berliner Wasserratten 2:15.71 29.64 | 1:04.29 | 1:39.96 | 2:15.71 1 7. Jade Foelske Dynamo Club Atlanta 2:15.86 30.28 | 1:04.76 | 1:40.27 | 2:15.86 8 8. Jana Markgraf SG Bayer 2:15.95 30.35 | 1:04.92 | 1:40.48 | 2:15.95

Men’s 200m backstroke

German record Jan-Philip Glania 1:55,87

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:57,58/1:56,37

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:58,55/1:57,96

Christian Diener was full of joy after his participation in the 2016 Olympic final in the 200m backstroke and normally he can handle stressful situations very well but today however he wasn’t fast enough for a spot on German the World Championships team.

200m Rücken Männer A-Finale Lauf: 1 / 1 Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Christian Diener Potsdamer SV 1:57.51 27.48 | 57.48 | 1:27.51 | 1:57.51 5 2. Andreas Wiesner SG Stadtwerke München 1:59.75 28.45 | 59.52 | 1:30.73 | 1:59.75 7 3. Marek Ulrich SV Halle / Saale 2:01.24 28.32 | 59.12 | 1:31.22 | 2:01.24 3 4. Ole Braunschweig SG Neukölln Berlin 2:01.48 28.72 | 59.45 | 1:30.96 | 2:01.48 6 5. Josha Salchow Potsdamer SV 2:01.54 28.25 | 59.07 | 1:30.54 | 2:01.54 1 6. Alexander Görzen TuS Wagenfeld 2:01.94 27.81 | 57.99 | 1:29.78 | 2:01.94 2 7. Felix Ziemann Neckarsulmer Sport-Union 2:03.74 29.06 | 1:00.34 | 1:32.35 | 2:03.74 8 8. Jan Scholtz PSV Cottbus 90 2:03.84 28.72 | 1:00.39 | 1:32.72 | 2:03.84

Women’s 200m IM FINAL

German record Alexandra Wenk 2:11,33

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:13,01/2:10,87 Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:13,41/2:12,74

Last year at the German National Championships, Alexandra Wenk established a new German record in the 200m IM in 2:11,33. She doesn’t participate at this year’s championships because of a training deficit. At the moment, there isn’t a German woman who is able to swim times around 2:11 or 2:12.

Maxine Wolters took the win in 2:13,57 ahead of another US Student-athlete, Franziska Weidner who studies at the University of Hawaii, Manoa.

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Maxine Wolters SG-Bille Hamburg 2:13.57 28.90 | 1:01.88 | 1:41.67 | 2:13.57 5 2. Franziska Weidner SG Mittelfranken 2:14.76 28.67 | 1:03.97 | 1:42.78 | 2:14.76 3 3. Juliane Reinhold SSG Leipzig 2:15.29 29.64 | 1:04.61 | 1:44.33 | 2:15.29 8 4. Kathrin Demler SG Essen 2:15.53 29.61 | 1:04.04 | 1:43.76 | 2:15.53 2 5. Maya Tobehn Berliner TSC 2:17.34 28.46 | 1:04.04 | 1:46.18 | 2:17.34 7 6. Yara Sophie Hierath SGS Bremerhaven 2:17.89 29.52 | 1:05.58 | 1:46.42 | 2:17.89 1 7. Marlene Hüther SSG Saar Max Ritter 2:19.79 29.46 | 1:05.34 | 1:46.78 | 2:19.79 6 8. Lisa Höpink SG Essen 2:24.48

Women’s 50m backstroke FINAL

German record Daniela Samulski am 30.07.2009 in Rom: 27,23

(not possible to qualify for Budapest)

Lane Place Name Club Time 5 1. Laura Riedemann SV Halle / Saale 28.25 4 2. Johanna Roas SG Stadtwerke München 28.31 3 3. Nadine Laemmler SV Nikar Heidelberg 28.58 6 4. Marie Brockhaus 1. Paderborner SV 1911 29.02 1 5. Jenny Lahl Berliner TSC 29.14 2 6. Miriam Schulze SC Magdeburg 29.37 7 7. Lilo Firkert 1. Dresdner SG 29.49 8 8. Selina Hocke SV Nikar Heidelberg 29.59

Men’s 50m breaststroke

German record 26,83, Hendrik Feldwehr

(not possible to qualify for Budapest)

The 2017 German Champion in the 100m breaststroke, Christian vom Lehn, also wins the sprint distance in 27,77.