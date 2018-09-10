Franco Reyes Transfers to Tennessee After 1 Year at Georgia Tech

Franco Reyes, formerly of Georgia Tech, is now listed on the 2018-19 roster of the University of Tennessee men’s swimming and diving team. Reyes graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 2017. A NISCA All-American, he won the 100 fly at the Illinois IHSA Boys’ State Championship three years in a row and headed off to Georgia Tech in the fall of 2017. As a Yellow Jacket, he was a key member of the Tech relays throughout his freshman season. He swam 4 “B” qualifying times during the year: 20.15 in the 50 free and 47.96, 48.10 and 48.28 in the 100 fly. Reyes’s 47.96 was the 2nd-fastest time of the year and ranks 10th all-time in school history. He finished his freshman season with the team’s 3rd-best 50 free (20.15) and 100 free (44.67) of the year.

Born in Peru but raised in the U.S. (first in Plantation, Florida then in Burr Ridge, Illinois), Reyes is a dual citizen in the U.S. and Panama and a member of the Panama National Swim Team. He has been representing Panama internationally since 2013. At the 16th FINA World Championships in Kazan in 2015 he placed 36th in the 50 fly and 49th in the 100 fly with the fastest reaction time (0.56) in the meet. Also in 2015, he won the boys’ 15-17 50 fly and 100 fly at XXIX Central American & Caribbean Championships in Barbados and participated in the Central American & Caribbean Games in Veracruz, Mexico where he was the youngest male swimmer entered. In 2016 he swam at U.S. Olympic Trials and at the Central American & Mexico Championships in Panama; he won the 50 free and 100 fly, was runner-up in the 100 free, and took 11th in the 50 fly, at the latter.

Reyes was coached by his father, Raul Reyes, a former swimmer at Army West Point, until the fall of 2012. This past summer he represented Bolles School Sharks. At the XXXI CCCAN Swimming Championships he won the 50 fly and 100 fly and finished 3rd in the 50 free with a PB of 23.65.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 47.50

50 free – 20.15

100 free – 44.67

