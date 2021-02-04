Franciscan Women Open Season With Win Over Washington & Jefferson

Courtesy: Franciscan Athletics

Score: Franciscan 129, Washington & Jefferson 108

Location: Henry Natatorium – Washington, Pa.

How It Happened

Franciscan capitalized on four outstanding collegiate debuts as they took down Washington & Jefferson in their Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) season opener by a score of 129-108.

Freshman Katie McKenzie made an immediate impact as she swam the third leg of Franciscans 200 Yard Medley Relay, helping the team score 11 points. McKenzie would then take first in the 200 Yard Butterfly, finishing in a time of 2:40.01. That mark is currently the third fast time in the PAC so far this season. McKenzie would also win the 500 Yard Freestyle finishing in a time of 6:14.42, securing nine more team points. Not to be out done Freshman Sarah Kelty picked up nine points in the 1000 Yard Freestyle finishing in a time of 14:02.32, the fifth fastest in the PAC this season. Kelty would also take the top spot in the 100 Yard Butterfly with a time of 1:09.57.

One of the Barons top returners Colleen Farabaugh got her season off a positive note. After taking part in the 200 Yard Medley Relay, Farabaugh took the top spot in the 200 Yard IM finishing in a time of 2:31.58. Farabaugh came in second in both the 200 Yard Freestyle and 200 Yard Breaststroke. Freshmen Anne Konstanty and Hana Regenauer each picked up a win with Konstanty winning the 100 Yard Breaststroke and Regenauer winning 200 Yard Backstroke. Melia Domingo , Rebecca Poston , Brianna Sauselen and Leah Schaefer each scored in multiple events for the Barons.

Inside The Numbers

Katie McKenzie had excellent freshman debut winning the 200 Yard Butterfly and the 500 Yard Freestyle. McKenzie also served as the third leg of Franciscan 200 Yard Medley Relay team that took first

Collen Farabaugh won the 200 Yard IM and scored team points in the 200 Yard Freestyle and 200 Yard Breaststroke

Sarah Kelty took first in the 1000 Yard Freestyle and the 100 Yard Butterfly in her colligate debut

took first in the 1000 Yard Freestyle and the 100 Yard Butterfly in her colligate debut Freshman Anne Konstanty took the top spot in the 100 Yard Breaststroke and also scored in the 100 Yard Freestyle

took the top spot in the 100 Yard Breaststroke and also scored in the 100 Yard Freestyle Hanna Regenauer scored 27 team points for the Barons, taking first in the 100 Yard Breaststroke

Up Next

The Lady Barons return home to take on Westminster this Saturday afternoon. Watch it at 3pm with this link. The Titans and Lady Barons have never swam against each other in their programs’ history. Westminster’s roster goes 27 deep with 20 swimmers and seven divers. The Titans are 1-0 on the season with a win against Chatham. They also square off against St. Vincent on Friday the 5th before coming to Steubenville the following day.

Courtesy: Washington & Jefferson Athletics