Four World Records Fall on Day 1 of Para European Champs

2018 World Para Swimming Allianz European Championships

August 13th-19th, 2018

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

LCM

Live Results

Four world records fell on the first night of the 2018 Para Swimming European Championships, which kicked off Monday in Dublin, Ireland.

Italy’s Francesco Bocciardo broke his own world record in the S5 200 free, going 2:23.65. Just behind him was countrymate Antonio Fantin in 2:26.53.

The next world record came in the women’s SB9 100 breast, with the Netherlands’ Chantalle Zijderveld breaking her own previous record in 1:12.42. Her teammate Lisa Kruger was second in 1:14.87.

Ukranian Yelyzaveta Mareshko broke the third world record of the night, going 32.78 in the S6 50 free. Only .01 behind her was the former record holder, and fellow Ukranian, Viktoriia Savtsova in 32.79.

The final world record of night one went to Maryna Piddubna, also of the Ukraine. She went 30.22 in the S11 50 free and break her own world record by half a second. Taking silver was Dutch swimmer Liesette Bruinsma in 39.54.

Top 5 teams after day 1