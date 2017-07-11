Four Cities Up For 2022, 2024 World Champs Hosting Duties

Budapest, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Kazan are the final four candidates to host FINA’s 2022 and/or 2024 Short Course World Championships, per a FINA press release today. FINA will select hosts next week.

This is a major month for FINA meetings. The FINA Bureau met today in Budapest, preparing for the meetings of the General Congress and Technical Congress later this month. The General Congress meeting also coincides with the vote for FINA’s next president – incumbent Julio Maglione is running for a third term against challenger Paolo Barelli, currently the president of Italy’s swimming federation and of the European swimming federation.

The meetings take place before the start of the 2017 FINA World Championships, which will also be held in Budapest. The FINA press release notes a handful of notable results of this FINA Bureau meeting. Here are a few of the most impactful:

Budapest (Hungary), Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), Hong Kong (Hong Kong) and Kazan (Russia) are in the mix to host Short Course Worlds in 2022 and/or 2024. That decision will be handed down on July 17.

The FINA Bureau approved voting methods for the upcoming General and Technical Congresses. The Technical Congress will vote by show of hands, while the General Congress will use secret ballot.

The Bureau also approved a Revision Committee and Scrutineers for the General Congress. Here’s the list, per the press release: The Revision committee is “Mr Onat Yildrim, Mr Maurice Watkins, Mr Richard Young and Chief Olatokunbo Thomas (all members of the FINA Legal Committee). The Scrutineers (one per continent) will be: Africa – Mr Mustapha Larfaoui; Americas – Mr Eldon Godfrey; Asia – Mr Qiuping Zhang; Europe – Mr Bartolo Consolo; Oceania – Mr Christopher Fydler.”

A couple proposals were finalized to update technical rules for women’s water polo, given the recent IOC decision to expand the Olympic women’s water polo field from 8 teams to 10.

The 2018 World Junior Synchronized Swimming Championships will be awarded to Budapest, Hungary.

The release also mentions a new “FINA anti-doping educational programme,” though no specifics are given. FINA also says it will be providing financial assistance to federations competing at Junior Worlds starting in 2019.

Here’s a look at the upcoming hosts for FINA World Championship events in both short course and long course: