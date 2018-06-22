Foster Brothers Drop Distance PBs On Day 1 Of Eastern Invitational

2018 SWIM GSA 63rd ANNUAL EASTERN INVITATIONAL

June 21-24, 2018

Greensboro Aquatic Center

Greensboro, North Carolina

The opening day of the 63rd Annual Eastern Invitational, hosted by Swim GSA in Greensboro, North Carolina, featured only the distance freestyle events. Both the men and women swam the 1500 and 800 free.

Highlighting the day 1 action was brothers Carson Foster and Jake Foster, who each won an event in a new best time.

In the mile, 17-year-old Jake won by nearly a minute in 16:05.74, establishing a best time by nearly 20 seconds. His previous best was 16:25.27 from last year. Liam Bogart of Empire Swimming took 2nd in 17:01.51.

Carson won the 800 in 8:27.99, defeating Mason Manta Ray teammate Grady Wheeler (8:31.03). Foster annihilated his previous best of 8:51.11, set last year, though that was the only official 800 he has on record. Wheeler also set a best time, taking out his 8:38.20 set at this meet last year.

On the women’s side, a pair of 15-year-olds claimed wins, with SwimMac’s Laura Davis (18:11.96) winning the 1500 and Reese Lugbill (9:24.12) of the Mason Manta Rays taking the 800. Davis narrowly missed her previous best of 18:09.85, set last July, while Lugbill crushed her lifetime best. Like Foster in the men’s 800, it was only her second time swimming the event, finishing well below her 10:04.07 from two years ago.

The meet resumes Friday morning at 8am with the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly and 400 IM.