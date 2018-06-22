Yale Hires Molly Chamberlain as Assistant Coach of Men’s & Women’s Teams

Yale announced today that Molly Chamberlain will take over as assistant coach of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams on July 1st. She is replacing Kerry Smith, who was appointed head coach of women’s swimming and diving at Stony Brook University last month. Yale joined the men’s and women’s teams at the end of the 2016-17 season; the combined entity is headed by Robert J.H. Kiphuth Head Coach of Women’s Swimming and Diving Jim Henry and Diving Coach Chris Bergere. Coach Henry said, “We are all extremely excited to have Molly Chamberlain join our team. She is an incredible coach and an even better person. Molly’s intuition and ability to connect with her students is impressive. She will be an awesome addition to our family. We can’t wait to have her as the newest Bulldog!”

Chamberlain comes to New Haven via Fairfield, Connecticut, where she spent the past two years as an assistant coach for the Sacred Heart University women’s swimming and diving team. There, she helped guide the Pioneers to a third-place finish at the 2017 ECAC Championships and a sixth-place finish at the 2018 NEC Championships. Prior to that she coached for three years at Siena College, her alma mater. Chamberlain both swam and played water polo for the Saints, and holds school records in the 100, 200 and 500 free.

Chamberlain was head coach of the Albany Starfish Swim Club Senior Squad for the 2016 long course season, after three seasons as an assistant coach. She worked primarily with distance and sprint freestylers and developed a number of swimmers who went on to such Division I programs as Michigan, Ohio State and Bucknell.