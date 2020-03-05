Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Former USA Swimming Award-Winning Coach Mike Hastings Dies

1991 USA Swimming Award-winning coach Mike Hastings died last week, Olympian Summer Sanders posted on Facebook.

Hastings was Sanders’ longtime coach and founded California Capital Aquatics in 1983 before building into a national powerhouse. He coached her through participating in multiple sports and taking a brief hiatus from swimming.

“I worried a lot,” Hastings told them Chicago Tribune in 1992. ”At that age, when kids have a chance to excel, it starts taking more than physical talent.”

”Summer didn’t have the mental drive. She had the will to win, but not the will to prepare to win.”

In her Facebook tribute, Sanders said she “loved” his strict, at-times harsh coaching style.

“Mike passed on a few days ago. And I feel true pain and sadness in my heart. I do feel like a part of me passed on with him,” Sanders wrote. “I am so lucky to have met him and been coached by him. He coached me my entire swimming career! He helped me secure a scholarship to Stanford, he helped me almost make the Olympic team and he helped me make the Olympic team and win medals. He was in Barcelona with me….whistling with every breath.”

Hastings was inducted in the American Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013 alongside Bob Groseth, Don Schwartz and Penny Taylor.

Ghost

He was a very good coach. And a very good person. He also coached John Nabor and Randal Bal

Lisa Schaffer

My family and I have very fond memories of Mike. He was so well liked by swimmers and parents, even those in other LSC’s like Pacific Swimming. We were lucky to have known him. Hopefully I’ll remember to say a little prayer when we go up to CCA for the Summer Sanders Invitational in June and the younger kids kick across the pool to the National Anthem. He definitely left swimming better than he found it.

