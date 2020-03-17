Former NCAA All-American Lee Michaud Named President Of USA Diving

USA Diving announced Lee Michaud as its new president on Tuesday, the latest in a slew of changes the organization has undergone over the last few years.

Michaud was formerly an All-American diver in the NCAA at the University of Michigan, and has spent the last eight years at Daseke, Inc. where he led two of their portfolio companies, Smokey Point Distributing and The Schilli Companies.

“I feel like I’m coming home,” said Michaud. “I look forward to working closely with our staff in support of our athletes, members, clubs and overall community to grow the sport of diving and prepare for the Tokyo Games. I am excited to lead this capable team and am committed to fostering a community in which our divers can safely compete at the highest level.”

Back in February, USA Diving announced the resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Terry Bassett, who only spent four months on the job. The prior CEO, Lee Walsi Johnson, left after 2-and-a-half years on the job.

“Our entire Board and organization enthusiastically welcome Lee as our new president,” said Dave Gascon, USA Diving Chairman of the Board. “His passion and ambition for the future of USA Diving and our sport is inspiring. He also brings the proven leadership, analytical skills and deep understanding of the sport that is needed to elevate USA Diving and to support our athletes, members and the greater diving community in the U.S.”

Michaud also sent an open letter on the USA Diving website to personally introduce himself. In the letter, he noted:

“I know that I am coming to USA Diving at a challenging time for our organization and for the world around us. I am confident that, together, we can navigate these challenges and come out the other side better and stronger. It is my hope and vision that together, we can re-energize the diving community throughout the U.S. and restore USA Diving to its former prominence.”

USA Diving is currently on a 30-day suspension of events due to the outbreak of COVID-19, putting on hold the Olympic Trials qualifier which was to be held in Tucson, Ariz., April 3-5, and its Regional Championships. The Olympic Trials, which are now very up in the air, are scheduled to be held from June 14-21 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.