USA Diving Announces 30 Day Suspension

Following the pattern of many other organizations, USA Diving announced today that it will be suspending all USA Diving events for the next 30 days. Here’s the full text of their statement from the USA Diving website:

USA Diving today announced an immediate suspension of all USA Diving events, including camps, conferences, or any occasions requiring travel to any gathering, for a period of 30-days, pending further action by the Board of Directors. Additionally, USA Diving has also recommended all sanctioned activities be suspended for a period of 30-days, until further action by the Board of Directors. The Board has scheduled a meeting on Sunday where contingencies will be discussed as well as plans for international competitions, further information will be forthcoming on Monday.

Per the online schedule, that 30 day suspension would cover several different events. The FINA Diving World Series stop in Kazan next weekend has already been postponed, while the London stop the following weekend is still be evaluating, per a FINA statement yesterday. Stateside, the suspension also puts on hold the Olympic Trials qualifier that to be held in Tucson April 3rd-5th.

Later this afternoon, USA Diving e-mailed out a statement that included the original statement from the website, as well as the following paragraphs.