Cesar Castro Lowers Own Spanish 200 Free National Record In Edinburgh

2020 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The 2020 Edinburgh International Swim Meet roared on its first day, with Tom Dean, Laura Stephens, James Guy, Duncan Scott and Freya Anderson all putting up some impressive in-season outings to echo across the empty pools throughout Europe.

Another attendee at the meet, Cesar Castro, made his presence known as well, producing a new Spanish national record in the men’s 200m free.

Entering this meet, Castro’s lifetime best and Spanish standard stood at the 1:47.85 he registered at the 2018 European Championships. He earned that mark as lead-off on his nation’s men’s 4x200m free relay there in Glasgow, with the squad ultimately finishing 5th.

After establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer in the morning heats here in Edinburgh with a time of 1:49.04, Castro, who represents Santa Olaya, busted out a time of 1:47.45 to ultimately finish in 4th place. Tom Dean took the gold in a new lifetime best of 1:46.03, James Guy took silver in an in-season best of 1:46.79 and Duncan Scott stepped up for bronze in 1:47.39.

As for Castro, his splits tonight included 52.63/54.82 to give him the 1:47.45 new national record.